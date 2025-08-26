Class of 2026 SF Babatunde Oladotun to Take Official Visit to Virginia Tech on Sept. 6
Five-star Babatunde "Baba" Oladotun has scheduled Virginia Tech for an official visit on Sept. 6. Babatunde Oladotun, listed as 6-foot-10, 195 pounds on 247Sports, is ranked as the No. 8 Class of 2026 prospect on 247Sports, No. 8 on ESPN100, No. 5 on the 247Sports composite and No. 10 on Rivals. According to his 247Sports page, Babatunde Oladotun holds 42 official offers, including one extended from the Hokies in the fall of 2023.
Here's what Rivals senior national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw said on Babatunde Oladotun back in 2023:
"You immediately notice the length and the frame with Baba Oladotun. The jump shot is what he does, and it is where his production comes from at this point. He is around 6-foot-7 with long arms. His footwork getting into the jump shot is clean, and Oladotun is confident getting into it off the bounce or the catch. He is a threat as a pull-up jump shooter, getting a high release with good balance. He will need to continue adding weight, and with that, he could become a more consistent rebounder. With his length and natural athleticism, there is an upside there on the defensive end. The tools are obvious, and the upside here is worth monitoring."
On Aug. 7 of this year, Babatunde Oladotun reclassified up a year, moving up from the Class of 2027 to the Class of 2026. Prior to reclassifying, Babatunde Oladotun was the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2027. Per ESPN's Paul Biancardi, Babatunde Oladotun does not turn 17 until December and will not turn 18 until December 2025.
Here's an excerpt from Biancardi's article that talks about Babatunde Oladotun's skills:
"Going even deeper, Oladotun has sound shooting mechanics with impressive range, and he is a balanced shooter both off the catch and dribble. His length allows him to drive or cut and finish inside with body control, touch and plenty of dunks. His production is improving as he gets more comfortable playing on both ends of the floor, but it's his long-term future that captivates coaches, evaluators and NBA scouts."
Babatunde Oladotun's father, Ibrahim, a former amateur light heavyweight boxer, played at Virginia Tech in the 1989-1990 and 1990-1991 seasons, averaging 2.6 points per game in 10.8 minutes a contest. Here's an excerpt from High School On SI talking about Ibrahim Oladotun's experience at Virginia Tech:
"Despite being a seldom used reserve, he was a crowd favorite, with fans at Cassell Coliseum screaming his nickname 'Toon!' whenever he entered games. He felt a sense of safety, welcoming and warmth from the overall campus community and excelled in the classroom as a Financial Management major.
'Spending those years at Virginia Tech was one of the best experiences of my life,' Ibrahim Oladotun said."
If the Hokies land Babatunde Oladotun, it would mark just their third five-star commitment in history, joining Neoklis Avdalas (2025) and Dorian Finney-Smith (2011).