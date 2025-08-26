Class of 2026 SF Babatunde Oladotun to Take Official Visit to Virginia Tech on Sept. 6

Visit News: Baba Oladotun, the No. 8 overall prospect in the class of 2026, will visit Virginia Tech on September 6th, @247Sports is told.



Oladotun now has two official visits set.



Virginia Tech: September 6th

Maryland: September 13thhttps://t.co/9pejS99m1L pic.twitter.com/l6OapYjVFU