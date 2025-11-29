Women's Basketball Speeds By Oregon State to Close Out Paradise Jam
Virginia Tech women's basketball raced by Oregon State Saturday afternoon with a resoundingly quick start, closing out the Paradise Jam with a 78-67 victory over the Beavers.
The Hokies (6-2) were firing on all cylinders, shooting an impressive 53% from the field as they showcased their offensive efficiency. Guard Mel Daley led the charge with a season-high 24 points, 18 of which came in a scintillating first half. Daley's effort Sunday came up on short of her career high of 25, set from her time at Northwestern.
From the opening tip, Tech asserted its dominance, jumping out to an early 8-2 lead in the first 2:29 of the game. By the end of the first quarter, the Hokies had already built a commanding 26-14 advantage.
With the early momentum firmly in their favor, Virginia Tech never looked back. The Hokies continued to impose their will on the Beavers (5-3) on both ends of the floor, stifling the opposition while pushing the lead further. Their balanced offensive attack and relentless defense paved the way for a comfortable victory, their first since Nov. 20 against Niagara.
In the first 12 and a half minutes of the game, Daley was in spectacular form, racking up 12 points on an efficient 80% shooting from the field. After halftime, it was clear that the Hokies were in control. Leading 44-33 at the break, Virginia Tech came out of the locker room with renewed intensity, opening the second half with a dominant 9-0 run that effectively put the game out of reach. Despite committing 14 turnovers, the Hokies counteracted that deficiency with a 21-assist outing, tripling Oregon State's seven-dish output.
From that point onward, the Beavers struggled to find their rhythm. Their shooting was well below par, as they were held to just 36% shooting from the field, including a 38% mark from beyond the arc. Despite a valiant effort, Oregon State couldn’t overcome the Hokies' stifling defense and offensive execution, as Virginia Tech cruised to a comfortable victory.
Virginia Tech's depth went ten deep, which included true freshman Amani Jenkins. Four starters logged at least 20 minutes, paced by 36 from forward Carys Baker (20 points and seven rebounds) and 34 guard Carleigh Wenzel (13 points and six assists). All but six of Virginia Tech's 78 points came from their five starter. In addition, 57 of the Hokies' points came from the triumvirate of Daley (24), Baker (20) and Wenzel (13).
Freelon chipped in six points, while Nelson provided a well-rounded performance with nine points and six assists. Despite the contributions across the roster, it was Daley who seized the spotlight.
The Hokies continued to struggle from beyond the arc, notching only 6 makes on 19 tries, a 31.6% clip. The Hokies made 4-of-12 (33%) in the second half after missing all five treys in the second quarter. What ultimately helped the Hokies pull away was their heightened aggression, both in shot selection and execution. When they pushed the tempo, they possessed more energy to burn, turning that assertiveness into 19 fast-break points compared to Oregon State’s six.
With a third-place finish in the Paradise Jam, Virginia Tech wrapped up its opening month of basketball on a solid note, posting a 6-2 record and splitting its pair of Paradise Jam contests. Aside from a third-quarter slump against BYU that ultimately led to a 64-60 defeat, the Hokies have handled themselves adequately through the season’s opening month. Their early performances suggest that, while they may not be ACC front-runners, they’re poised to be a difficult matchup for anyone in the conference. Virginia Tech's ACC slate begins in 10 days' time, with the Hokies having one non-conference showdown before it opens ACC play.
Tech's next clash comes at home against Florida for the ACC/SEC Challenge; the contest will be on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. ET, with viewing available on ESPN2. Then, the Hokies will host their Maroon Effect outing on Sunday, Dec. 7 against Duke at 2 p.m. ET.