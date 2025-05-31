College Basketball Expert Thinks Incoming Transfer Guard Will Have a Big Impact On Virginia Tech
It has been quite an overhaul for Virginia Tech Basketball this offseason and they are hoping to put last season's poor record and performance behind them. Head coach Mike Young has gone about rebuilding this roster with returning players and incoming transfers and one of the biggest additions they made this offseason was getting Delaware guard Izaiah Pasha. Pasha has a chance to lead the Hokies backcourt this offseason and ESPN's Jeff Borzello recently wrote that he thinks Pasha is going to have a big impact this season, naming him one of the top impact transfers for College Basketball this upcoming season:
99. Izaiah Pasha, 6-4, PG, Fr.
Transferring from Delaware to Virginia Tech
Outlook with Virginia Tech: "Mike Young has put a premium on outside shooting during his time as a head coach, so Pasha's development in that area will be key to his success in Blacksburg. He'll be given the keys to this offense immediately upon arrival; it's easy to see him forming an effective ball-screen duo with Amani Hansberry or Tobi Lawal.
Pre-commitment analysis: Pasha garnered national notoriety during Delaware's run to the CAA title game, with a 21-point, 8-rebound and 7-assist performance in the championship loss to UNCW. He averaged 11.9 points and 3.9 assists on the season but needs to improve his outside shot."
Our own Taylor Bretl broke down Pasha's commitment to Virginia Tech and what he can bring to the program this season:
"Izaiah Pasha selected the Hokies over three other ACC schools: Louisville, Virginia, and Wake Forest. Additionally, he turned down offers from several other prominent programs, including Charleston, Gonzaga, Michigan, Penn State, Texas Tech, and Villanova.
Last season at Delaware, Pasha made an impressive impact with the Blue Hens, earning the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year. He excelled in the conference tournament, where Delaware reached the finals despite being the No. 12 seed. Pasha earned All-CAA Tournament honors during this strong postseason run, averaging 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1 block per game.
In the regular season, Pasha averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 51.7% from the field. While his overall shooting percentage was strong, his three-point shooting — 33.3% for the season — offers room for improvement, something he may focus on under Hokies head coach Mike Young.
According to 247Sports, Pasha is ranked as the 97th best transfer in his class, and the 21st best small forward.
The Hokies are in the midst of remaking their roster this offseason and recently acquired a commitment from four-star West Virginia transfer Amani Hansberry.
West Virginia transfer forward Amani Hansberry is going from the Big 12 to the ACC and will play for Virginia Tech this season. Earlier last week, Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young announced the hiring of West Virginia assistant coach Chester Frazier, and one of Frazier's former players is also coming to Blacksburg.
This is going to be the third school for Hansberry, as he started his career at Illinois before going to Morgantown this past season. This year for the Mountaineers, Hansberry averaged 9.8 ppg and 6.5 RPG in 24 minutes per game. He played in 31 games this season for West Virginia and started 23 of them. He shot 43% from the field and 29% from three. The 6'8 240 LBS forward should be able to bring an instant impact to Virginia Tech, and there should be plenty of minutes available.
According to 247Sports, Hansberry is the No. 72 overall player in the transfer portal and is rated as a four-star transfer prospect. He was a highly-rated recruit coming out of high school as well, ranking as the No. 61 overall prospect in the country, the No. 14 power forward in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of Maryland."