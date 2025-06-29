ESPN Lists Tobi Lawal As A Name To Know For the 2026 NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is in the books and while there were no Hokies selected this year, there is a chance that multiple players are going to be selected in next year's draft. Virginia Tech had two players, Neoklis Avdalas and Tobi Lawal, who were both in the draft at one point, but they decided to come back to school to try and level up their draft stock. In the first 2026 mock draft released from ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Lawal was No. 58 on his big board, while Avdalas did not make the cut.
Our own Brett Holmes had this to say about Lawal and his return to the Hokies, where it is presumed that he is going to start for them next season.
"He's back and ready to show everyone what the Hokies are made of. In April, Lawal announced he would undergo the pre-draft process while maintaining his eligibility. He remained an incredibly raw prospect with a sky-high ceiling based on his athletic profile. However, Lawal found that returning to Blacksburg was best for his development.
The Englishman will look to continue his production from 2024. The Hokies retain their leading scorer, rebounder, and blocker. A dynamic wing talent, Lawal has a rare blend of speed and agility. His 49.5-inch vertical is what has gotten him attention on the national stage. He's more than his hops, however.
Lawal's steady development of his jumper was apparent as the season progressed. It was more than just seeing the shots go down. He was getting plays drawn up for him from deep and mid-range that he wasn't getting at VCU. Lawal's already got elite glass cleaning abilities on both sides of the ball. Combine a confident jumper with his rim-running ability, and he could skyrocket this team's potential.
He could play his way into the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft and stand out as a premier forward in the ACC."
Avdalas was projected as a second round prospect in this year's draft, but he is coming to Blacksburg to try and lift his draft stock even higher. It is hard to understate how much this means to Virginia Tech and it could make them a potential tournament team in 2026.
“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Neo to the Virginia Tech family,” head coach Mike Young said. “This is a huge addition for our program. Neo is a highly sought-after talent with tremendous upside. His versatility is off the charts; he can impact the game in a variety of ways and is a three-level scorer.
“Hokie Nation is going to love watching him compete, and I can’t wait to have the opportunity to coach him. Neo has the chance to be a difference-maker in college basketball, and we’re thrilled he chose to pursue that at Virginia Tech.”
Ranked as the No. 2 international newcomer in the 2025 class by 247Sports, Avdalas spent the past two seasons competing in Greece’s top-tier HEBA A1 league, first with AS Karditsas in 2023-24, and most recently with Peristeri BC. As an 18-year-old playing against seasoned professionals, he averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 18.5 minutes per game across 26 contests. He recorded shooting splits of 43.6% from the field, 35.7% from deep and 70.3% at the line.
He was impressive at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Illinois, where Avdalas competed in two scrimmages alongside top international and college prospects. On day one, he recorded eight points, five rebounds, four assists, and a steal in 21 minutes. The following day, Avdalas produced 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 23 minutes, showcasing his all-around impact.
Avdalas is currently in Poland for the second of Greece’s two international friendlies in preparation for next month’s FIBA U20 EuroBasket in Heraklion, Greece. The prestigious European championship is scheduled for July 12-20. Avdalas and Greece will compete in Group B for the group phase, alongside Lithuania, Czechia and Romania.
With the signing of Avdalas, Tech’s 2025-26 roster currently features four returners (Tobi Lawal, Ben Hammond, Tyler Johnson, and Jaden Schutt), and nine newcomers (Amani Hansberry, Izaiah Pasha, Jailen Bedford, Antonio Dorn, Neoklis Avdalas, Christian Gurdak, Sin’Cere Jones, Brett Freeman and Solomon Davis).