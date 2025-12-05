Evaluating Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Through One Month

Through one month, Virginia Tech men's basketball's 2025-26 campaign has been a polar opposite from its 2024-25 iteration. Here's some broad takeaways from this lead editor through a month and nine games' worth of material to chew on:

No. 1: Greek Neoklis Avdalas appears somewhat raw scoring-wise but has shined in facilitation.

Though he hasn't reached the same scoring highs as his 33-point outpouring against Providence, Neoklis Avdalas has made his presence felt in other ways, particularly as a facilitator for the Hokies. Tasked with anchoring the point duties, he has consistently created opportunities for his teammates, showing a vision and patience that belies his relative inexperience. Avdalas has recorded at least five assists in six of the nine games this season, often orchestrating the offense in critical stretches and keeping the flow steady even when the scoring hasn’t fallen his way. After a rough 3-for-13 start in the season opener, he exploded for 13-of-23 shooting in that 33-point game against the Friars.

More importantly, he has maintained a consistent level of playmaking throughout. Beyond the points, he reads defenses well, finding cutters and open shooters while keeping opponents off balance. His 42.6% shooting mark from the field showcases a steady scoring touch for a young wing still adjusting to the speed and physicality of college basketball. Avdalas’ facilitation may not always make the highlight reels, but his impact is evident every time he sets the table for the Hokies’ offense.

No. 2: Without Tobi Lawal, Virginia Tech's struggled but can make do.

Without Tobi Lawal, Virginia Tech’s rotation has felt noticeably thinner, though the Hokies have found ways to make do. Lawal has been out for the past three games with what head coach Mike Young described as a left foot injury. His timetable for return remains uncertain, with Young saying only that he’ll be out for the foreseeable future.

In his absence, Virginia Tech has still managed to compete, but the difference is clear. Lawal’s presence on the court isn’t just about scoring—it’s his ability to dominate around the rim, clean up boards, and provide a physical anchor in the paint that the Hokies don’t have right now. Without him, Tech has had to rely more heavily on perimeter play and outside shooting, which can work in spurts but leaves them vulnerable against bigger, stronger frontcourts.

In his stead, forward Amani Hansberry has stepped up; the junior put up a career-high 22 points, in addition to 14 rebounds, Tuesday against South Carolina.

No. 3: Ben Hammond and Jaden Schutt have proven to be impressive off the bench.

In my feature last week, I noted how Hammond and Schutt have become de facto starters in Mike Young’s eyes, even though they haven’t consistently cracked the starting five. That dynamic was on full display Saturday against South Carolina, where the two combined for 11 of the Hokies’ 16 points in overtime, proving just how pivotal they’ve become in crunch time. Hammond’s energy on both ends and Schutt’s ability to create space and nail shots from deep have given the Hokies a stability that the starting five alone can’t always provide. Young’s trust in the duo is clear: they may not always start, but when the game demands poise, he looks to the two.

