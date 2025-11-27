Everything From Virginia Tech HC Mike Young After Battle 4 Atlantis Win Over Colorado State
Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young spoke to the media following the Hokies' 66-64 victory over Colorado State in the first round of the 2025 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Here's the entirety of what Young had to say:
Opening statement:
"First, to the tournament organizers, what a remarkable holiday tournament. Incredibly well-run, unbelievable hospitality and it is a treat to represent Virginia Tech in the Atlantic Coast Conference in the Battle 4 Atlantis. We beat a good team today. Man, that young guy [Ali Farokhmanesh, Colorado State's head whistle] is a heck of a coach. They've got good players. I thought our team didn't play great. They had something to do with that. But that is a quality win. We're proud and we look forward to having the opportunity to come over and strap it on again tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 and go at it again."
On Tech's defense and on defending vs. Colorado State, at the three-point line and avoiding free-throw chances:
"That was the two biggest keys to the game coming in. We could not allow them to come in here and bang 10 threes. And they're very capable. If you look at their scores, Omaha, they all run together now. But they were making 11, 12, 10, 11 made threes. The game they lost to Denver, their most recent game, they didn't play very well. They only made, I think, six. [Editor's note: The Rams made eight.] And I think we limit them to four makes today. They were only six of eight from the foul line. So, what a remarkable job from our team in checking those boxes and keeping them off the three-point arc and not sending them to the line 23 times, which really put you in a bind. Big, big key. You're right."
On Tyler Johnson and Jailen Bedford, in regards to their play down the stretch:
"They were both really good. I tell you what, I'm just as encouraged and pleased and proud of all of them, but Tyler and JB's [Bedford] work on the defensive end, their grit and toughness, they contested everything. JB went a man removed late in the game and gave one, I think, his only [allowed] made three of the night. But other than that, man, he was sharp. He was blowing up handoffs and making it really difficult. I thought we did a good job in the first half. They're a rhythm team. I thought we did a really good job. They were playing offense 35, 38 feet from the goal. Consequently, their cutting is not as effective. They felt our defense. They had to feel us and the Rams felt our defense today. I'm disappointed they shot 45%. But really good job in other areas."
[Editor's note: Young then said the following to the Roanoke Times' Mark Berman, who was present via Zoom: "Wake up, Mark. Drinking that eggnog up here in Roanoke. I know what you're doing.]
On being outrebounded, 35-28, and what was done to limit Tech on the glass:
"I thought coming in, I have great admiration for their outfit. I thought that [rebounding] was a decided advantage for us. That did not prove to be true. We've been a terrific offensive rebounding team. We've got to shore up some things on the defensive end. But [Colorado State's Rashaan Mbemba and Kyle Jorgensen] do a pretty good job in there. And we had a couple in the first half that we mishandled. They got a hand on it and goes off our leg out of bounds. So I think we had a couple of bad breaks, didn't chin the ball in a couple of instances, which is very important to us. That will continue to get better. Tobi [Lawal] didn't have his best stuff tonight. He's been well over double figure rebounds most every night and he didn't have that that that kind of night. We'll expect more from him tomorrow. We will, all of them. Jailen Bedford's got to rebound better. Ben Hammond's got to rebound better. That'll be required with a potential matchup with the Gaels of Saint Mary's."
Q: I was just curious about the end of the first half the way, you know, felt like the first 10 minutes was you guys were kind of slow out of the gates and really picked it up when you settled down. What kind of allowed that on the defensive defensive end? I know they run so many intricate things.
"They do. And they hit us with a couple early. I think they went up, 4-0. [Carey] Booth had a back screen layup at the rim. I think we got back cut maybe in there. I'm not real sure. I told 'em at halftime, I said, 'If the offensive end is my biggest concern, we're fine.' We turned it around and we went in at half [up seven]. We were up 12, if you recall, and they rattled all five straight. But up 33-26 at the half. I thought we had great shot after great shot. We just couldn't get the thing in the basket. You're going to have some of those nights. Our defense sustained us. Our toughness on that end of the floor and contesting everything that Colorado State wanted to do, I thought [that] would take its toll as we head down the stretch. But that's a good program and Ali's just a continuation from Nico Medved, who's a dear friend I've known a long, long time. That's a good win for the Hokies, we're proud right now."
On his thoughts on Saint Mary's coach Randy Bennett:
"He's a terrific basketball coach. I don't know Coach Bennett very well. We visited here in the hotel. I've seen him on the road for many years. He's elite. He is terrific. Whomever we play, we'll enjoy the competition. We'll get over and have a sandwich and begin our preparations. Not a lot with them tonight. Maybe film for 30 minutes and we'll kick them upstairs and get them off their feet, get them rested up. We come back and turn it around less than 24 hours. It's tournament basketball and sure is a lot of fun. We look forward to coming back over tomorrow afternoon."