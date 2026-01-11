Everything From Virginia Tech's Carleigh Wenzel and Carys Baker After Boston College Win

Virginia Tech guards Carleigh Wenzel and forward Carys Baker spoke to the media after the Hokies' 78-56 win over Boston College. Here's the entirety of what Wenzel and Baker had to say:

On the mentality coming off back-to-back losses:

CW: "Just our intensity, our effort to rebound, effort on kind of both ends of the court. Defensive rebounds, offensive rebounds, just being a little bit more tougher on both ends of the court and letting our defense kind of rally our offense."

CB: "Yeah, I would uh back that up. I think our intensity going into practice, I think we just had a lot of discipline. We started defensively, we knew that our intensity had to rise and it always starts with our defense. And I think coming into every game now, we know we need to start on the defensive end. We need to start with rebounding. And I think we had a pretty complete game. Obviously, we had mistakes against Syracuse, but I think in that game, a lot of people were coming in and they were helping the bigs rebound. I think that was huge and it kind of gained a lot of momentum going into this game. Obviously, we had mistakes, and we're going to go into practice on Tuesday and we're going to work on that going into SMU. But I think that there's a lot of stuff that we can [take] from this game and last game, go into [SMU], that we can say we're pretty happy with."

On the team's strength on defense, taking teams out of rhythm and strength on rebounding:

CB: "I think it starts with our communication. I think that's huge. Obviously, like in the second half, we're away from the coaches. We talk about that a lot during practice. The five on the court need to talk and we say it all the time. Coach Duffy emphasizes it all the time. So, we know that coming to games, coming into practice, it needs to start with the five on the court. There's going to be mistakes and there's going to be things that happen, but if we can get into our huddle and talk about that and adjust it quickly, I think that's huge for us. And then obviously, we talk about rebounding a lot. That's a major emphasis for us. And so, these past two games, we've definitely emphasized it, and we've gotten a lot better with it. And so, I think, just going into SMU going into practice, we need to keep getting better at it."

On the 11-0 run in the first quarter:

CW: "[It was] just our intensity on the defensive end. I think we did a good job kind of pressuring ball um on both sides of the court. I think Leila [Wells] and Samyha [Suffren], [Mackenzie Nelson], they do a really good job just setting the tone for us and picking up ball full court. That's not easy. That's not something that usually you can do for full games, things like that. So, I think they do a really good job starting us off with that and then continuing that within the offense on the other end. It really just gets us going for sure."

On Tech's 40-16 advantage on points in the paint:

CB: "I think it starts with Kilah [Freelon]. She's a huge leader for us. And I think that high-low game that we were talking about a lot during this week of practice, I think that was definitely emphasized for us. And I think having [Kilah] in that paint and just having her voice, just having everything that her presence [brings], I think has been huge for us. And so, I think we knew coming in that there was going to be some advantages for us in the paint. And I think in these past couple of games, we've done a really good job of just getting paint touches, just getting into the paint. Even our guards like Samyha, Carleigh, Mack, just getting into the paint and kicking out or just getting a layup for themselves. I think [that] was really good for us today."

On Tech forcing 19 turnovers:

CW: "I think it's again what leads us. I think whenever we can come out and be strong defensively, I think it opens up a lot for us just in transition and things like that, especially even if the guards are rebounding, that's a big emphasis for us right now. If the guards can get in and rebound, we can push the ball out quicker, so it doesn't have to get outleted and things like that. So, I think again just our intensity on that end and being able to kind of all get in there for the loose balls, things like that. That's something we've been working on for the past week and a half."

On the Hokies shooting 5-for-18 from three-point range:

CB: "We think about it obviously, but I don't think we can go into a game, during the flow of the game and just get frustrated with that. Obviously, talking for myself, I can't get frustrated with not hitting shots in the perimeter. I know my teammates are really, they have a lot of confidence in me and they instill it all the time. Coach Duffy instills it all the time. And then just talking to Coach Jen [Hoover] about the versatility that we have. We haven't been super efficient from the perimeter, but we have so many other things that we're really good at. We have a lot of people like Carleigh and Samyha who can get to the paint. We have Kilah who can post up. So, we have a lot of other things that we can do. So, obviously, we're going to get in the gym on Tuesday and we're going to work because that's what we do. And so, we can't really think about that in the flow of the game."

On Boston College forcing Virginia Tech into 18 turnovers:

CW: "I think that's what they do. They have a defense called FSU. It's literally just them jumping passes lanes. It's not a discipline thing. it's that they're just trying to mess you up. They're trying to get you on your toes and things like that. So, that's just on us. Got to be more disciplined. Fake a pass to make a pass, two hands on everything. But again, that's what they do. That's what they're known for. Um so, just coming out more locked in on that end."

On how exciting it is to play SMU, located in Carleigh's home state of Texas, and what it's like having a Texas-based team in the ACC:

CW: "I am so excited. Obviously, it's going to be a tough game for us on the road. Any game is tough in the ACC, but just being able to have my family there. I know I'm gonna have a lot of people there, just in support of me and in support of the team. I know Kilah's got a lot of people coming. So, just being able to go back home. Not really home, but close to home. Yeah, I'm really excited for that."

On carrying momentum into the road game:

CW: "Yeah, I think like Coach said, we've kind of harped on a lot of different things over the past couple days. So, just coming in with a certain mentality. I think [against] Syracuse, we did a really good job of coming in and showing what we've been we've been working on for the past couple days. And obviously, it turned out in our favor. So, just trying to keep that going. And I know it'll be same emphasis these next couple days going into it."

On what it means to be a part of the 500th win for women's hoops in Cassell Coliseum:

CB: "Oh, I didn't even know that."

CW: "Yeah, I heard. Um I'm really excited. I've been here for a couple years, so just seeing history be made. Um, I think me and Carys can obviously um attest to that. I think a lot of hard work goes into here and I think a lot of fans, like we have an extremely good fan base. Things like that. A lot of people have our support. So, it's really exciting and we're grateful to be a part of it."

CB: "Yeah, I would say just thanking the fan base. I think it starts with everyone that we get at the games. I mean, just supporting women's basketball has been huge and I think this is one of the best places to support women's basketball in the country. So, that has been amazing for us, and we really just thank everyone for coming out to our game, supporting the girls on the team. We really appreciate it."

