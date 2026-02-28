Final Score Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. No. 18 North Carolina

Virginia Tech squares off with No. 18 North Carolina tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2). Ahead of tonight's clash in Chapel Hill, four of our writers offer predictions for what they think will unfold:

James Duncan

The Tar Heels are undefeated at home, and it is hard to see the Hokies leaving Chapel Hill with a win. Even without Caleb Wilson, North Carolina remains one of the best teams in the conference. I expect the game to be closer because of Wilson’s absence and the do-or-die urgency for Virginia Tech. On the Hokies’ side, the recent play of Neoklis Avdalas has been encouraging, and I expect him to have another strong outing against UNC. So if Virginia Tech were to win, it would be because of a complete team effort on both ends of the floor led by Avdalas. But in the end, it would not surprise me if this game is within one possession for most of the game, with North Carolina pulling away late.

Final score prediction: North Carolina 78, Virginia Tech 72

Lucas Harrison

The Hokies and college basketball as a whole are rounding turn four of the season, and the Hokies need to either win against UNC or UVA if they want a serious shot at locking up a spot in March Madness. North Carolina guard Seth Trimble materialized a 30-point performance against a ranked Louisville team, and high-scoring guards have tormented the Hokies during the entirety of ACC conference play. Reports of Tyler Johnson coming back mean Virginia Tech is at full strength for the first time since the Battle 4 Atlantis, but is it enough? My answer is no. I have the Tar Heels defending the Dean Dome and knocking off Virginia Tech.

Final score prediction: North Carolina 74, Virginia Tech 68

Thomas Hughes

Virginia Tech has its back against the wall for this one, and I think that will spark a fire in this team. However, it's not one that I think will be enough for a victory.

While guard Tyler Johnson will presumably be back for this contest, I don't think he'll play much of a factor yet as he's working his way back from the ankle injury that cost him 15 games.

I think that the Hokies have enough to keep it close, but not enough to walk out of Chapel Hill as the victors.

Final score prediction: North Carolina 81, Virginia Tech 77

Kaden Reinhard

I expect this contest to be a lot closer than the Hokies' last game on the road against a ranked opponent. The biggest factor in this game will be the return of Tyler Johnson for Virginia Tech, a true glue guy on both sides of the court. The Tar Heels are facing a similar situation right now, as they have been without Caleb Wilson for their last 4 contests. Senior Seth Trimble should be the factor now for the Hokies; with a successful shutdown of Trimble, Virginia Tech should be in a great position to steal the victory in Chapel Hill, but Trimble dispatched Louisville in his last contest with a 30-point performance on 11-for-16 shooting.

Final score prediction: North Carolina 79, Virginia Tech 78