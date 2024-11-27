Former Hokie Rumored to be Major Trade Target for LA Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in trading for a former Virginia Tech Hokie standout.
According to Clutch Point’s Anthony F. Irwin, the Lakers’ front office has maintained “constant contact” with the Nets regarding a trade with Virginia Tech alumni Dorian Finney-Smith.
"I know that the Lakers checked in on Dorian Finney-Smith last year, and they've been in constant contact with Brooklyn about him," Irvin said in his broadcast, while also adding Cam Thomas as another possible trade target for the Lakers.
Finney-Smith would make a lot of sense on the JJ Reddick-led Lakers. DFS has built his career on being one of the premier 3&D players in basketball, and he even excelled in that area in college. He was named to the ACC All-Freshman team his first year with Virginia Tech, averaging 6.3 points and starting 30 out of Virginia Tech’s 33 games. He later transferred to Florida and went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft, but his identity had never changed.
Now, Finney-Smith has averaged 10.8 points this season on 46.6-percent shooting from the field and 41.0-percent shooting from beyond the arc. He would match what the Lakers need perfectly.
The Lakeshow currently stands at 10-6 on the year, good enough for the fourth best record in the west, but JJ Reddick could use a defensive wing to pick up some of the slack defensively, but also bring the same lethal three-point shooting that Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Dalton Knecht, Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish, and even Anthony Davis have brought to the team this year.
There will be definitely be other teams calling for Dorian Finney-Smith as he remains one of the most desirable trade targets on the market as he is a multi-tool, low-contract, 3&D, versatile player on a team which is clearly rebuilding.
Related Stories:
Virginia Tech Basketball: Fort Myers Tip Off Semi-Final Takeaways
Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies Drop To 'Insane Pace' Jacksonville in 74-64 loss
Virginia Tech Basketball: Instant Takeaways From Hokies loss to Jacksonville