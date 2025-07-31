Four-Star Guard Harris Reynolds Will Reportedly Take a Visit to Virginia Tech In September
Virginia Tech is currently in the process of trying to build out a strong 2026 recruiting class and one of their top targets is 2026 guard Harris Reynolds. Reynolds is a four-star guard who plays in Atlanta, GA and according to 247Sports Dushawn London, Reynolds is going to take a visit to Virginia Tech on September 5th. London also reported that Reynolds is going to be taking visits to Clemson (Aug. 29th), Vanderbilt (Sept. 12th), and South Florida (Sept. 19th).
According to 247Sports Composite, Reynolds is a four-star guard, ranking as the No. 143 player in the country, the No. 23 shooting guard in the country, and the No. 10 player in the state of Georgia. Reynolds also holds other offers from West Virginia, Georgia Southern, and Cal, among others. It is still too early to see where the Hokies stand in this recruitment, but keep an eye on it going forward into the fall. The Hokies currently do not have a commitment in the 2026 class.
What would help Virginia Tech in getting a good 2026 class is having a strong 2025-2026 season. They have made a concerted effort to do that this year by going into the transfer portal to get several impact players, but their biggest addition might be international prospect Neoklis Avdalas, who turned down a chance to stay in the NBA Draft.
Ranked as the No. 2 international newcomer in the 2025 class by 247Sports, Avdalas spent the past two seasons competing in Greece’s top-tier HEBA A1 league, first with AS Karditsas in 2023-24, and most recently with Peristeri BC. As an 18-year-old playing against seasoned professionals, he averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 18.5 minutes per game across 26 contests. He recorded shooting splits of 43.6% from the field, 35.7% from deep and 70.3% at the line.
He was impressive at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Illinois, where Avdalas competed in two scrimmages alongside top international and college prospects. On day one, he recorded eight points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 21 minutes. The following day, Avdalas produced 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 23 minutes, showcasing his all-around impact.
With the signing of Avdalas, Tech’s 2025-26 roster currently features four returners (Tobi Lawal, Ben Hammond, Tyler Johnson and Jaden Schutt), and nine newcomers (Amani Hansberry, Izaiah Pasha, Jailen Bedford, Antonio Dorn, Neoklis Avdalas, Christian Gurdak, Sin’Cere Jones, Brett Freeman and Solomon Davis).