How to Watch Virginia Tech vs California: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Virginia Tech could really use a win today vs California.

Since beating Virginia in a triple overtime thriller, the Hokies have lost two straight games and don't want to fall to 1-3 in ACC play with a loss to California today. This is the first time that these two programs have played since Cal eliminated Virginia Tech in last year's ACC Tournament.

The Hokies are 1-2 all-time against the Bears and 1-0 in ACC games. The first meeting came in 1991 in Richmond, Virginia, a 68-59 win for Cal. Last season’s regular-season meeting at Cal was a win for Tech, 71-68, behind Tyler Johnson’s double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Cal ended the Hokies’ season in Charlotte at the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, a double overtime game. The Bears’ lineup features forward John Camden who has multiple connections to the Hokies. He played at Tech for two seasons (2022-2024) and spent last season as teammates with Izaiah Pasha at Delaware.

Here is how you can watch today's game:

Jan. 10, 2025 | 4:00 p.m. | Cassell Coliseum

TV | ACC Network

RADIO | VT Sports Network



Zack Mackey, PXP, Mike Burnop, Analyst

Who wins?

Jan 7, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Jailen Bedford (0) drives to the basket as Stanford Cardinal forward Chisom Okpara (10) defends during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

A win would get the Hokies back into the win column after suffering consecutive losses by a single possession. Tech lost at Wake Forest by three and vs. Stanford by a single point. It would be the Hokies’ tenth at Cassell Coliseum this season. They are 9-1 on their home floor. Be the team’s 13th of the season in just the 17th game. Last season, the Hokies finished with 13 total wins. Take the team to 2-2 (.500) in ACC play. Mike Young has had his club at 2-2 or better in three of his six seasons at VT.

In Tech’s loss to Stanford, a few of the Hokies’ season trends were upended. Tech did not score a fastbreak point, the first time this season in which the Hokies were held scoreless in that category. It was also the Hokies’ first loss of the season when leading at halftime as well as when the Hokies post more rebounds than the opposition.

Forward Amani Hansberry has posted four consecutive double-doubles, marking the first time since 2011 that a Hokie has achieved the feat. Jeff Allen put together seven consecutive games that season.

You never want to call a January game a must win, but Virginia Tech can ill afford to fall to 1-3 in conference play.

More Virginia Tech Basketball News: