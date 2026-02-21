Three Takeaways from Virginia Tech Men's Basketball's Dominant 82-63 Victory over Wake Forest.

On Senior Day, Virginia Tech men's basketball picked up its first victory since Feb. 11 over Wake Forest, 82-63, in a dominant affair. Here are three takeaways from the contest:

No. 1: The Hokies were safe yet effective with the rock.

Tech (17-10, 6-8 ACC) committed a season-low five turnovers against the Demon Deacons (14-13, 5-9 ACC), while dishing the ball around for 19 assists.

Freshman Neoklis Avdalas led the Hokies with seven assists, nearly matching his eight from the contest prior against the Hurricanes. The big difference for Avdalas in the two contests was his 15-point spike between the matchups. After scoring two against Miami, Avdalas posted 17 against Wake Forest, his highest total since his 21-point outing against Stanford on January 7.

"He looked like Neo. He was getting downhill. He had seven assists and zero turnovers," Hokies head coach Mike Young exclaimed. "His shot selection was very good. He was a big league player today, and it's good to see. Hope that that is a sign of things to come as we move along down the stretch."

How did Tech facilitate the ball in Winston-Salem? There, it contrasted season-high 19 turnovers. Obviously, the protection of the ball this time around helped immensely in the Blacksburg affair.

"We kicked it 19 times down there, and five in here today. They have altered their ball-screen coverage a little bit," Young said. "When you come off that ball screen, they really play with high hands, and they had a number of deflections in Winston-Salem. But much better job from our team today."

No. 2: Tech needed a victory in this fashion.

For the majority of the season, the Hokies have been tiptoeing around the cutoff line of 68 teams that make the March Madness tournament.

Tech has had its fair share of Quadrant 1 wins to make a solid case of appearing in the big dance: a 10-point triple overtime victory over then-No. 21 UVa, as well as its 10-point victory over then-No. 20 Clemson. The Hokies' 76-74 victory at Syracuse also registered as a Quad 1 win.

Since the victory over the Tigers, Tech dropped its last two contests, both to Sunshine State opponents. First, it was a brutal 92-69 dismantling by Florida State, which was followed by a devastating 67-66 loss in Coral Gables.

The Hokies' loss against the Hurricanes was their fourth one-possession loss of the season. Their first was against Wake Forest in Tech's first contest of 2026, where Demon Deacons guard Nate Calmese drained a game-winning three with seven seconds remaining in the contest.

This victory not only put Tech back into contention where it needed to be, but the 19-point victory was nothing short of a statement, both for getting back and for solidifying their March case.

"Well, we're coming down the stretch. We got a lot on the line," Young said. "We're coming up on the ACC tournament, which is really hard to believe. This team has a lot more to look forward to, and I'm happy to be a part of it as their coach."

No. 3: Tobi Lawal shone on Senior Day.

After finding his home in Blacksburg for the start of the 2024 season, just two short seasons later, Lawal laced up for his second-to-last game in Cassell Coliseum, on Senior Day.

On an afternoon where he tabbed his most field goals made (7) in a contest this season, Lawal tied Avdalas in scoring with 17.

"I feel like our confidence should always be on, because I feel like we can compete with anyone in this league," Lawal said.

Lawal missed nine of the Hokies' contests earlier in the season, which rounded out non-conference play, while his absence spilled over into ACC play as well.

His athleticism will help Tech tremendously down the stretch, as he can finish inside with great ability, as well as be a huge contributing factor on the glass.

Lawal led the Hokies in rebounds with nine against Wake Forest, hauling in three offensive rebounds as well for five second-chance points.

