How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech: Tip-Off Time and TV Channel

Virginia Tech men's basketball is back in action in Cassell Coliseum tomorrow, barring any changes due to weather. The Hokies (15-6, 4-4 ACC) will be taking on Georgia Tech — ahead of the two-Tech showdown, here's how you can watch and listen to Tuesday night's contest:

Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026

8 p.m. ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network TV Voices: Doug Sherman (play-by-play), Scott Williams (color)

Doug Sherman (play-by-play), Scott Williams (color) Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Virginia Tech Sports Network Radio Voices: Zach Mackey (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst)

Zach Mackey (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst) Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Game notes:

Virginia Tech enters off the back of a loss to No. 23 Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center, an 85-71 defeat at the hands of the Cardinals. The loss was the Hokies' first by more than possession thus far in league play and moved them to 1-1 against ranked opponents this season.

Now, the Hokies return home to Cassell Coliseum, a venue they've only lost once at this year. That defeat was a 69-68 loss to Stanford where Virginia Tech allowed a 14-2 Cardinal run in the waning minutes and surrendered a game-winning three-pointer to guard Ebuka Okorie. The Hokies have gone 11-1 at home this year and 3-1 in Cassell Coliseum in ACC contests.

Thus far, in league play, wing Neoklis Avdalas has been limited. In eight ACC games, the Greek freshman has averaged 10.9 points, five assists, 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 turnovers a game. Avdalas has produced shooting splits of 33% from the field, 17.9% from three-point range and 69% from the free-throw line.

Though he's struggled, guard Jailen Bedford has seen a noticeable uptick in his level of play. In the month of January, Bedford has recorded 15.7 points per game and is logging 42% and 40% splits from the field and beyond the arc, respectively. Bedford has dropped a trio of games with 20 points or more this month: first, it was a 25-point outing against Wake Forest on Jan. 3. That effort was followed up by a 22-point, seven-rebound performance against SMU and most recently, a 24-point day against the Cardinals, where Bedford went 6-for-8 from long range.

Guard Ben Hammond produced 18 points vs. Louisville a game after tallying 24 vs. Syracuse. Against the Orange, Hammond also logged six steals, a program record in takeaways for an ACC game. Meanwhile, vs. Louisville, Hammond knocked down a career-high six triples. Hammond has averaged a team-high 16.6 points per game in league play, bolstered by a 30-point performance against then-No. 21 Virginia on New Year's Eve and supplemented further by 24-point and 18-point performances against Syracuse and Louisville, respectively.

In terms of injury news, Tech Sideline's David Cunningham reported today that Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young said that guard Tyler Johnson, who's missed the last eight games due to an injury sustained vs. Elon Dec. 20, has a possibility to be back on the floor for Saturday's game vs. No. 4 Duke, though "it's unlikely that he'll participate tomorrow [vs. Georgia Tech]."

The official ACC player availability report will drop tonight, lending more information on which players will be available for Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech.

