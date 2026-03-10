Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech MBB vs. Wake Forest

Virginia Tech men's basketball squares off with Wake Forest tonight at 7 p.m. ET with a bid to the second round of the ACC Tournament on the line. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

H1 10:56 | Wake Forest 20, Virginia Tech 15

Dorn hits a free throw at the line, and Calmese gets the layup to go. Hammond fouled Spillers, who knocked down both FTs. The Hokies trail by five.

H1 12:30 | Virginia Tech 12, Wake Forest 12

Johnson logged a layup off the feed from Schutt and we're knotted at 12.

H1 12:48 | Wake Forest 12, Virginia Tech 10

Tyler Johnson accepted a nifty feed from Antonio Dorn for the slam, but Spillers countered with a one-hand jam.

H1 14:00 | Wake Forest 10, Virginia Tech 8

Wake Forest and Virginia Tech trade threes. Nate Calmese for Wake, Ben Hammond for the Hokies.

H1 15:30 | Wake Forest 7, Virginia Tech 3

Virginia Tech is 1-for-6. Lawal rose for a slam, but Biliew countered with a tip-in. He has five of Wake Forest's first seven points.

H1 16:50 | Wake Forest 5, Virginia Tech 1

Virginia Tech guard Ben Hammond split a pair at the free-throw line — the Hokies are on the board.

H1 16:58 | Wake Forest 5, Virginia Tech 0

Jailen Bedford has missed his first three shots. The Hokies are 0-for-4, while Wake Forest is 2-for-3.

H1 18:32 | Wake Forest 2, Virginia Tech 0

Wake Forest is first on the board. Alley-oop dunk from Sebastian Akins to Tre'Von Spillers. #Hokies

H1 19:14 | Virginia Tech 0, Wake Forest 0

Billew was whistled for a foul against Gurdak; Gurdak completed the bucket, but play was whistled dead.

H1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Wake Forest 0

Wake Forest wins the tip, and we're underway in Charlotte for the final game of the day.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting five is as follows:

No. 0 - Jailen Bedford - Guard

- Jailen Bedford - Guard No. 1 - Tobi Lawal - Forward

- Tobi Lawal - Forward No. 3 - Ben Hammond - Guard

- Ben Hammond - Guard No. 17 - Neoklis Avdalas - Guard

- Neoklis Avdalas - Guard No. 32 - Christian Gurdak - Center

Christian Gurdak assumes the starting spot for Amani Hansberry, who is absent from the contest due to a knee injury sustained vs. then-No. 13 UVa. on March 10.