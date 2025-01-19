How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Louisville: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Livestream
After losing to rival Virginia on Thursday, Virginia Tech is hosting Louisville in search of a big win. Not only that, but the Hokies are also honoring Liz Kittley today.
Virginia Tech is 20-24 all-time against Louisville in women’s basketball in a series that dates back to 1981. The Hokies are 19-18 in conference play against the Cardinals (2-8 ACC, 17-10 Metro). In Cassell, VT is 11-9 in the series. Tech has won three straight in the series after suffering nine consecutive defeats to Louisville from 2015-2022. Each of those three games came in different cities with the 2024 matchup coming at Louisville, the last venue in the conference that the Hokies had not yet won at. In the 2022-23 season, VT defeated Louisville by two points at home in the regular season and then by eight in Greensboro as the Hokies won the program’s first ACC championship.
The Hokies will close out their three-game home stand against Louisville. It will be Liz Kitley Night at Cassell as a sold-out crowd sees Elizabeth Kitley’s iconic number 33 jersey ascends to the rafters. Kitley, who holds ACC records in rebounds (1,506) and double-doubles (76) will be recognized in a halftime ceremony with former teammates, friends, and family in attendance. One of the best players in ACC history, Kitley won ACC Player of the Year three times and also took home Kay Yow Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors in each of the last three seasons as well.
Legendary center Elizabeth Kitley will have her iconic number 33 jersey retired on January 16, 2025, when the Hokies play host to the Louisville Cardinals. Kitley, who played for five seasons, is the program’s all-time leader in games started, minutes played, points scored and scoring average. She posted the most double-figure scoring games in program history as well as field goals made, FG percentage, 30-point games, and blocks. She holds the ACC record for rebounds (1,506) and double-doubles (76).
In 2023-24 she led the Hokies to their first ACC regular-season title in program history, leading the league in scoring and rebounding en route to collecting her third consecutive ACC Player of the Year trophy. In addition, she earned first-team All-ACC honors for the fourth time, All-Defensive Team accolades for the third time and was the Kay Yow Scholar Athlete of the Year for a third time. In each of the past three seasons, she has garnered AP All-America attention, culminating with her second-team selection in 2024, the first time that a Hokie has earned that distinction twice. She was also a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award, Wade Trophy and was a Wooden Award All-American. Off the court, she will be remembered for upholding the values of Virginia Tech and the spirit of Ut Prosim
Here is how you can watch today's game.
How To Watch
When: Sunday, Jan. 19th
Where: Cassell Coliseum
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
TV/Livestream: ACC Network
TELEVISION (ACC NETWORK EXTRA): Jenn Hildreth & Kelly Gramlich
RADIO (VT SPORTS NETWORK) Evan Hughes HokieSports App
Additional Links:
Coastal Carolina Transfer Running Back Braydon Bennett Commits to Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Become Latest ACC School to Offer Talented 2027 QB Kevin Parker
Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Offer Talented 2026 Defensive Lineman From Florida