Coastal Carolina Transfer Running Back Braydon Bennett Commits to Virginia Tech
With star running back Bhayshul Tuten off to the NFL, Virginia Tech has been tasked with trying to replace his production. Losing one of the nation's best running backs is never easy, but Virginia Tech has done good work in the transfer portal to do so and got better today. Just minutes ago on social media, Coastal Carolina transfer running Brayden Bennett announced that he is going to transfer to Virginia Tech and join the Hokies. He becomes the third transfer running back of the transfer portal cycle, joining Bowling Green's Terion Stewart and Central Missouri's Marcellous Hawkins.
Bennett has spent the past five seasons with the Chanticleers and was their leading rusher this past season. In his career, Bennett has 321 carries for 1,954 yards and 24 touchdowns, while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. According to Pro Football Focus, Bennett finished with a 79.1 grade in 417 snaps. It was the second-highest grade on Coastal Carolina's offense. He finished with a 68.9 grade in 2023 in 291 snaps. His highest grade came in 2021 when he finished with a 79.5 grade in 313 snaps. The 6'2 215 LBS running back is experienced and a tough runner who will add experience to the running back room, while also being a potential starter. The Hokies will have a potentially dangerous running attack next season with Bennett, Hawkins, and Stewart.
Stewart (5'9 220 LBS) was a four-year player at Bowling Green and an All-Mac selection this past season. In four years with the Falcons, he ran for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns, while averaging six yards per carry. He is a tough physical running back who will fit in the Hokies system well. At Pro Football Focus, Stewart finished the 2024 season with a 78.9 offensive grade in 244 snaps, third highest on the Bowling Green offense. In 2023, PFF gave him an elite 95.3 grade on offense, including a 94.0 grade when it came to running the football. Stewart could be the bell cow running back for the Hokies next year, fitting right in next to quarterback Kyron Drones.
Hawkins’ only offer out of high school was to Central Missouri State, and the running back took it.
Per Central Missouri State Athletics:
”Played for head coach Carter Whitson at Putnam City High School…Co-Offensive Player of the Year, all-state honorable mention and first team all-conference in 2021…As a senior, posted 1,368 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, 1,248 rushing yards and 16 rushing TDs…Also played basketball and competed in track and field.”
Virginia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (18)
Safety Sherrod Covil Jr (Previous School: Clemson)
RB Terion Stewart (Bowling Green)
RB Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri)
DB Isaiah Cash (Sam Houston State)
OL Tomas Rimac (West Virginia)
OL Kyle Altuner (West Virginia)
OL Lucas Austin (West Virginia)
EDGE James Djonkam (Eastern Michigan)
DB Christian Ellis (New Mexico)
WR Donavon Greene (Wake Forest)