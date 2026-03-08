Stock Report for Virginia Tech After 76-72 Loss to No. 13 UVa: Which Way Are The Hokies Trending?

Virginia Tech men's basketball has reached the end of its regular season.

The Hokies (19-12, 8-10 ACC) languished through a difficult end to their slate, losing seven of their last 11 games heading into the ACC Tournament, which begins this Tuesday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Their last game was a 76-72 loss to No. 13 Virginia in John Paul Jones Arena Saturday.

I believe that Virginia Tech's stock is steeply trending downward in regard to its chances of making the NCAA Tournament, but I do think that the team itself is still one that is of NCAA Tournament caliber.

However, the Hokies put themselves behind the 8-ball on too many occasions, dropping four one-possession ACC games, five by two possessions or less and seven by single-digits.

Perhaps Virginia Tech's 76-72 loss was to be expected. After all, the Hokies have dropped several games in similar, perplexing fashion. A loss of the nature that Virginia Tech conducted is not a new occurrence.

Still, the Hokies' 76-72 loss is a devastating one, not just because of the reoccurring nature of the loss, and also not only due to the undeniable impact it will have on the Hokies' NCAA Tournament aspirations. It matters, because when the Hokies were in the game late, they — again — struggled with late-game execution and failed the close the game out.

Now, Virginia Tech readies for the ACC Tournament, a slate where its hopes vacillate not just on its own performance in the tourney but also on how much weight the tourney carries towards a team's resume. The Hokies will also need to watch for bid stealers across the country during this incoming conference championship week.

Though the Hokies are behind the 8-ball, they still have an opportunity to make the NCAA Tournament. Virginia Tech draws a solid draw to open the tournament. Here's a look at their potential first three matchups:

Opening round: (13) Wake Forest

(13) Wake Forest Second round, if advance: (5) Clemson

(5) Clemson Third round: (4) North Carolina

Though that path of the bracket means that a likely semifinal matchup with No. 1 Duke is on the cards, Virginia Tech may be able to make a good enough case for tournament contention, at least by the predictive metrics. How much weight the postseason tournament carries, as aforementioned, is still to be determined, though. But the Hokies have a chance.

The Hokies will kick off the first round of the ACC Tournament at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 10 when they take on 13th-seeded Wake Forest. If they advance, they will play Clemson the following day at 9:30 p.m. ET.