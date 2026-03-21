Hughes' Thoughts On Virginia Tech Women's Hoops 2025-26 Season

Virginia Tech women's basketball's season came to a halt yesterday afternoon in its 70-60 loss to Oregon. The Hokies trailed by as many as 22 in the third quarter after allowing a 12-point first-frame run to the Ducks and a 18-point run in the third quarter.

FINAL | Tech 60, Oregon 70 pic.twitter.com/I6mq23MCsD — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 20, 2026

But what do I think of Virginia Tech's 2025-26 season as a whole, taken as part of a larger sum rather than just viewing Friday's loss?

Duffy has now proven she can do three things at Virginia Tech: win games, compete in the ACC and reach the NCAA Tournament. Those are the baseline expectations. The next step is raising the ceiling: turning that 23-win team into one that threatens the second weekend consistently.

After being the first team out of the NCAA Tournament last year, the Hokies elevated their win total by five and improved to 12-6 in the ACC after going an equal 9-9 in the league the year before.

The team also advanced to the ACC quarterfinals, a season after bowing out in the first round. This season, Virginia Tech was one of the nine teams to procure an opening-day bye and handled

That likely requires more offensive firepower. Tech’s 72.9 points per game it averagewd this season is solid, but likely not enough to consistently keep pace with elite programs. Whether that comes from internal development or recruiting will define year three.

But make no mistake: This season was a success, despite the deflating nature of the Round of 64 loss.

Virginia Tech women’s basketball is no longer searching for direction in the post-Kenny Brooks era. Under Duffy, it has one.

What helps, as well, is the level of continuity Virginia Tech will presumably bring into the 2026-27 season. Forward Carys Baker and guard Carleigh Wenzel, who paced the hokies in points this past season, will presumably return to the team for their final season of collegiate eligibility.

Moreover, barring the transfer portal, guards Mackenzie Nelson, Leila Wells and Samyha Suffren should factor heavily into the Hokies' 2026-27 prospects. Where Tech's challenge arrives is two-fold: The first is replacing Kilah Freelon's rebounding prowess; the 6-foot-1 senior averaged a team-high 8.5 rebounds. The second is adding more size. Virginia Tech's tallest players were 6-foot-3, and its tallest starter was the 6-foot-2 Baker.

Still, Virginia Tecb believes that new contributors will step up to fill the void left by Freelon and guard Mel Daley.

"New freshmen are going to step up and the freshmen that you didn't really get to see this year are going to step up," said guard Mackenzie Nelson. "We got Kate coming back, and I think that's just something to look forward. And, like I said, the growth of all these people, like, we haven't hit the ceiling yet. Like we're going to keep growing leadership wise, on, off the court, all of it and we're going to continue to fight each and every day."