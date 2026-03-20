Wright State vs. Virginia Prediction, Odds, Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament 1st Round

The Virginia Cavaliers were the clear second-best team in the ACC behind Duke this season, and as a result, earned themselves a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

They've drawn Wright State from the Horizon League in the Round of 64. The Raiders won both the regular season and conference tournament championships in their conference, but are they a good enough team to hang with Virginia on Friday?

Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Wright State vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wright State +18.5 (-115)

Virginia -18.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Wright State +1300

Virginia -2800

Total

OVER 145.5 (-105)

UNDER 145.5 (-115)

Wright State vs. Virginia How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 20

Game Time: 1:50 pm ET

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): TBS

Wright State Record: 23-11

Virginia Cavaliers: 29-5

Wright State vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Wright State is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

Wight State is 6-0 ATS in its last six games vs. ACC opponents

The OVER is 4-1 in Virginia's last five games

Virginia is 13-2 straight up in its last 15 games

Wright State vs. Virginia Best Prop Bets

Michael Imariagbe UNDER 9.5 Points (-130) via FanDuel

If Wright State wants to win this game, its best bet is to attack the Cavaliers on the perimeter. Virginia has one of the best interior defenses in the country, keeping teams to shooting 44.7% from two-point range. That means Wright State's forward, Michael Imariagbe, is likely going to have a quiet game from a scoring perspective. I'll take the UNDER on his points total.

Wright State vs. Virginia Prediction and Pick

This is a bad stylistic matchup for Wright State. The Raiders have the 61st-highest two-point shot rate in college basketball, and now they have to face a Virginia team that shuts down their opponent's interior offense. Virginia keeps teams to shooting just 44.7% from two-point range.

Defensively, Wright State ranks 186th in defensive efficiency, so if they can't find a way to score on offense, they don't have the ability on defense to keep them in this game.

I'll lay the points with Virginia.

Pick: Virginia -18.5 (-105)

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