Instant Takeaways From Virginia Tech Women's Basketball's 101-53 Win Over Delaware

BLACKSBURG — For the second straight game, Virginia Tech women's basketball rolled, capturing a 101-53 victory over Delaware Tuesday evening at Cassell Coliseum. Here are my three immediate takeaways from the Hokies' 48-point win.

No. 1: Regardless of the caliber of opponent, Virginia Tech's cohesion on both ends of the floor was impressive.

For reference, Delaware entered the contest ranked No. 247 in BartTorvik's metrics. Virginia Tech was No. 42. Despite the talent disparity, the Hokies' defense should be commended. The Blue Hens shot just 16-for-56 (28.6%) from the field, including a 3-for-12 (25.0%) mark from long range. Virginia Tech also recorded 12 blocks, finishing just two shy of the program record.

Arianna Harris-Mott accounted for five of those blocks, while guards Carleigh Wenzel and Kaleo Anderson recorded two apiece. Delaware also managed just four assists throughout the contest.

Virginia Tech's 101 points marked the 19th time in program history that the Hokies have surpassed triple digits. It's the most points Virginia Tech has scored since Jan. 9, 2025, when it beat then-No. 13 Georgia Tech 105-94 in double overtime in Atlanta.

Four Hokies scored in double figures, paced by forward Jessica Dimaro's 19-point, seven-rebound outing. Seventeen of Dimaro's points came in the first half. Wenzel added 18 points, while guard Samyha Suffren and forward Amani Jenkins contributed 16 and 10, respectively.

No. 2: Virginia Tech's ball security was impressive.

The Hokies forced 23 turnovers while committing just 10 themselves. Moreover, Virginia Tech limited Delaware to just two steals throughout the contest.

The Hokies were particularly sharp in the second half, committing just three turnovers over the final 20 minutes. Virginia Tech committed six turnovers in the opening quarter alone before settling down, recording just four across the remaining three periods.

On the other end, Wenzel led the Hokies with four assists, while Leila Wells added three. Six Virginia Tech players recorded multiple assists.

No. 3: The team stats paint a sharp picture.

Of course, that's to be expected given Virginia Tech's 48-point victory, but several statistics are particularly staggering. The Hokies led by as many as 49 points and tripled Delaware's production in the paint (66-22).

Virginia Tech also shut out the Fightin' Blue Hens in fastbreak points (20-0) while holding 19- and 29-point advantages in second-chance points (26-7) and points off turnovers (34-5), respectively.

Virginia Tech's shooting efficiency was another notable difference. The Hokies finished 41-for-70 (58.6%) from the field, compared to Delaware's 16-for-56 (28.6%) mark. Tech also made 25 more field goals despite attempting just 14 more shots.

Next up? The Hokies will host James Madison on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra. The Dukes won last year's showdown in Harrisonburg, 65-56.