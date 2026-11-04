Virginia Tech WBB vs Delaware Live Updates: Score and Analysis

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech women's basketball takes on Delaware in its second game of the season tonight at 6 p.m. ET. The Hokies, fresh off a 85-39 win over NC Central, are 22-8 in non-conference games under third-year head coach Megan Duffy. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Q2 7:45 | Virginia Tech 30, Delaware 12

Virginia Tech's lead nearing the 20-point mark. Dimaro with another and-one, though she missed the free throw. She's up to 11 points on a 5-of-6 clip from the field.

Q2 8:15 | Virginia Tech 27, Delaware 12

The Hokies' first bucket of the frame comes off a Dimaro layup. Delaware 1-for-4 less than two minutes into the second quarter.

Q1 END | Virginia Tech 25, Delaware 10

#Hokies up 15 at the end of the first frame. Virginia Tech's held Delaware to a 3-for-13 mark, which includes a 2-for-8 clip inside the arc.

Dimaro leads Tech with nine points on 4-of-5 shooting.

Q1 2:30 | Virginia Tech 20, Delaware 8

Kate Sears with a pair of jumpers. She produced two points, five assists vs. NC Central on Monday. The Hokies have put eight players on the floor in the opening 7:30.

Dimaro to the line after getting the and-one.

Q1 4:20 | Virginia Tech 14, Delaware 6

Wenzel found an open gap in Delaware's 2-3 defense and passed it to an open Alyssa Latham for the score. Latham didn't play in the opener against NC Central; Duffy had said Monday that she was day-to-day.

Q1 5:00 | Virginia Tech 12, Delaware 3

Wenzel finds Suffren on a cross-court pass for the bucket. #Hokies up nine. Virginia Tech has held Delaware to a 1-for-4 clip while it's hoisted nine shots. The Hokies have forced five Fightin' Blue Hens turnovers, though they've committed four.

Q1 5:25 | Virginia Tech 10, Delaware 3

Kate Sears drew a charge on Delaware's latest drive. Blue Hens got the ball after a Wenzel pass intended for Alyssa Latham seemed to bounce a smidge off Latham's shoulder and to a Blue Hens player. Dimaro then with a jumper.

Q1 6:40 | Virginia Tech 8, Delaware 3

The Hokies are now up five after Leila Wells slithered into the lane from the left wing for the layup. Virginia Tech is 3-of-6 in the opening 3:20.

Q1 7:11 | Virginia Tech 6, Delaware 3

A Delaware three-point play thinned Virginia Tech's lead to one, but Dimaro came off the right block for the putback lay-in.

Q1 8:49 | Virginia Tech 4, Delaware 0

She swished the free-throw shot. The Hokies lead by four.

Q1 9:03 | Virginia Tech 3, Delaware 0

Guard Carleigh Wenzel fouled while attempting a 3-point shot that swished. Chance for the four-point play here. #Hokies

Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Delaware 0

Virginia Tech wins the tip. Game 2 of its season is underway. You can follow along on ACC Network Extra.

Pre-Game Notes:

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 1 - guard Carleigh Wenzel

- guard Carleigh Wenzel No. 2 - guard Leila Wells

- guard Leila Wells No. 6 - forward Jessica Dimaro

- forward Jessica Dimaro No. 12 - guard Samyha Suffren

- guard Samyha Suffren No. 30 - forward Aniya Trent