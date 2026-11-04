Virginia Tech WBB vs Delaware Live Updates: Score and Analysis
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BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech women's basketball takes on Delaware in its second game of the season tonight at 6 p.m. ET. The Hokies, fresh off a 85-39 win over NC Central, are 22-8 in non-conference games under third-year head coach Megan Duffy. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Q2 7:45 | Virginia Tech 30, Delaware 12
Virginia Tech's lead nearing the 20-point mark. Dimaro with another and-one, though she missed the free throw. She's up to 11 points on a 5-of-6 clip from the field.
Q2 8:15 | Virginia Tech 27, Delaware 12
The Hokies' first bucket of the frame comes off a Dimaro layup. Delaware 1-for-4 less than two minutes into the second quarter.
Q1 END | Virginia Tech 25, Delaware 10
#Hokies up 15 at the end of the first frame. Virginia Tech's held Delaware to a 3-for-13 mark, which includes a 2-for-8 clip inside the arc.
Dimaro leads Tech with nine points on 4-of-5 shooting.
Q1 2:30 | Virginia Tech 20, Delaware 8
Kate Sears with a pair of jumpers. She produced two points, five assists vs. NC Central on Monday. The Hokies have put eight players on the floor in the opening 7:30.
Dimaro to the line after getting the and-one.
Q1 4:20 | Virginia Tech 14, Delaware 6
Wenzel found an open gap in Delaware's 2-3 defense and passed it to an open Alyssa Latham for the score. Latham didn't play in the opener against NC Central; Duffy had said Monday that she was day-to-day.
Q1 5:00 | Virginia Tech 12, Delaware 3
Wenzel finds Suffren on a cross-court pass for the bucket. #Hokies up nine. Virginia Tech has held Delaware to a 1-for-4 clip while it's hoisted nine shots. The Hokies have forced five Fightin' Blue Hens turnovers, though they've committed four.
Q1 5:25 | Virginia Tech 10, Delaware 3
Kate Sears drew a charge on Delaware's latest drive. Blue Hens got the ball after a Wenzel pass intended for Alyssa Latham seemed to bounce a smidge off Latham's shoulder and to a Blue Hens player. Dimaro then with a jumper.
Q1 6:40 | Virginia Tech 8, Delaware 3
The Hokies are now up five after Leila Wells slithered into the lane from the left wing for the layup. Virginia Tech is 3-of-6 in the opening 3:20.
Q1 7:11 | Virginia Tech 6, Delaware 3
A Delaware three-point play thinned Virginia Tech's lead to one, but Dimaro came off the right block for the putback lay-in.
Q1 8:49 | Virginia Tech 4, Delaware 0
She swished the free-throw shot. The Hokies lead by four.
Q1 9:03 | Virginia Tech 3, Delaware 0
Guard Carleigh Wenzel fouled while attempting a 3-point shot that swished. Chance for the four-point play here. #Hokies
Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Delaware 0
Virginia Tech wins the tip. Game 2 of its season is underway. You can follow along on ACC Network Extra.
Pre-Game Notes:
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- No. 1 - guard Carleigh Wenzel
- No. 2 - guard Leila Wells
- No. 6 - forward Jessica Dimaro
- No. 12 - guard Samyha Suffren
- No. 30 - forward Aniya Trent
Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.Follow thomashughes_05