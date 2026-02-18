Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech MBB vs. Miami

Virginia Tech men's basketball challenges Miami tonight at 8 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

H2 13:14 | Virginia Tech 46, Miami 43

Even second half. Both teams have made five shots. Avdalas just notched his first points of the game. He has four rebounds and seven assists.

H2 15:06 | Virginia Tech 44, Miami 43

The Hokies are ahead by one at the U-16 media timeout of the second half. High-paced, frenetic near-five-minute stretch there. There was just one foul in the first 4:54 of the second half.

H2 16:20 | Virginia Tech 39, Miami 39

Both teams deadlocked through 3:40. The Hokies are keeping pace as needed.

HALFTIME | Virginia Tech 34, Miami 31

The Hokies hold a narrow three-point lead in a road contest they desperately need to win to sustain their NCAA Tournament aspirations. Miami, a team that functions well inside and not well outside, has outscored VT 24-16 in the paint.

H1 1:01 | Virginia Tech 34, Miami 29

The Hokies hold a five-point lead with just over a minute remaining in the opening half. They've equaled the Hurricanes' 16 rebounds. Hansberry leads Tech with seven points while Jaden Schutt and Antonio Dorn have six points each.

H1 5:32 | Virginia Tech 30, Miami 26

Avdalas is showing some heads-up vision. Though he's only attempted one shot through nearly 14 and a half minutes, he's also logged five assists and no turnovers. The Hokies lead by four.

H1 7:07 | Virginia Tech 25, Miami 24

The back-and-forth ping-pong battle continues. Jailen Bedford knocked down a trey to grant the Hokies a 23-22 lead. Then, Donaldson took one to the cup to make it a one-point game. 17 seconds later, Hansberry knocked down a spinning jumper.

H1 9:20 | Miami 22, Virginia Tech 18

Miami goes on a nifty 6-0 run to snag the lead back. The Hurricanes are punishing Virginia Tech thus far in transition. They're outscoring the Hokies 16-8 in the paint and 7-2 off turnovers.

H1 11:00 | Virginia Tech 18, Miami 16

Schutt fired again — and cashed in again. We've reached the second media timeout, where the Hokies lead by two now. 13-4 run from the U-16 MTO.

H1 12:20 | Virginia Tech 15, Miami 14

Just like that, the Hokies lead after they've made their last four. Jaden Schutt curled and unfurled from beyond the arc to cash in his first points since Feb. 11 vs. Clemson.

H1 13:13 | Virginia Tech 12, Miami 12

Just like that, the Hokies are right back in it. They've sunk their last three buckets and have gone on a 7-0 run.

H1 15:04 | Miami 12, Virginia Tech 5

We've arrived at the U-16 — and things just haven't gone the Hokies' way. They've started 2-for-6, while Miami is 5-for-9 and has all the early momentum.

H1 16:24 | Miami 9, Virginia Tech 3

Virginia Tech notched a trey from Lawal to kick off its scoring, but Shelton Henderson answered with a jumper.

H1 17:00 | Miami 7, Virginia Tech 0

The Hokies are looking ice-cold. Bedford was pickpocketed by Dante Allen, who scampered down the court for an and-one. Cashed in the free throw to complete the three-point play and three minutes in, Virginia Tech is scoreless.

H1 18:13 | Miami 4, Virginia Tech 0

Virginia Tech is down four after Miami hauls in an O-board and gets the second-chance points to go. The Hurricanes are already showing force early in the paint.

H1 18:58 | Miami 2, Virginia Tech 0

Not ideal at all. #Hokies committed a shot clock violation and haven't logged a shot attempt over a minute in.

H1 START | Miami 2, Virginia Tech 0

Tre Donaldson kicks things off with a lay-in, and we're underway in Coral Gables.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starters are as follows:

No. 0 - Jailen Bedford - Guard

- Jailen Bedford - Guard No. 1 - Tobi Lawal - Forward

- Tobi Lawal - Forward No. 3 - Ben Hammond - Guard

- Ben Hammond - Guard No. 13 - Amani Hansberry - Forward

- Amani Hansberry - Forward No. 17 - Neoklis Avdalas - Guard

