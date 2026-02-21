Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech MBB vs. Wake Forest

Virginia Tech men's hoops takes on Wake Forest today at noon ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

H1 12:00 | Virginia Tech 19, Wake Forest 16

Avdalas is showing out to start this one. He and Hansberry have combined for 15 of the Hokies' 19 points thus far today.

H1 14:00 | Virginia Tech 16, Wake Forest 14

Virginia Tech has pulled back ahead thanks to an Avdalas three-pointer. He's 2-for-4 today for five points. Amani Hansberry leads the team with seven points right now (perfect 3/3 from field).

H1 15:18 | Wake Forest 11, Virginia Tech 10

Avdalas gets an open lane down the court and goes down for the slam. The Hokies are 5-for-9 at the first media timeout. They've made four of their last five looks and are 5-for-7 inside the arc. Wake Forest is 1-for-4 inside the arc, but 3-for-3 outside it.

H1 16:00 | Wake Forest 11, Virginia Tech 8

The Hokies managed to punch back, but every time they do, Wake Forest is responding. Virginia Tech has made three of their last four, but the Demon Deacons are 4-for-6 — and a perfect 3/3 from beyond the arc.

H1 17:50 | Wake Forest 6, Virginia Tech 2

The Hokies are down four after starting 1-for-4 to today's contest. They're getting relatively open shots, but it's just not falling.

H1 19:00 | Wake Forest 3, Virginia Tech 2

Tobi Lawal gets things started with a swift jumper. On the other end, Juke Harris knocks down a triple from the right corner to shift the lead Wake's way.

H1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Wake Forest 0

Lawal wins the tip, and we're underway in Blacksburg.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 0 - Jailen Bedford - Guard

- Jailen Bedford - Guard No. 1 - Tobi Lawal - Forward

- Tobi Lawal - Forward No. 3 - Ben Hammond - Guard

- Ben Hammond - Guard No. 13 - Amani Hansberry - Forward

- Amani Hansberry - Forward No. 17 - Neoklis Avdalas - Guard

