Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech WBB vs. Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech women's basketball takes on Georgia Tech at 2 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Q1 4:39 | Georgia Tech 11, Virginia Tech 8
The #Hokies trail by three at the first media timeout of the day. Aside from Wenzel (2-for-2, five points), the rest of the squad is 1-for-5 for three points.
Q1 5:40 | Georgia Tech 11, Virginia Tech 6
The Hokies have fallen behind by five. They're currently 2-for-7, have missed their last five and have a 6-1 deficit on the boards.
Q1 8:34 | Virginia Tech 6, Georgia Tech 4
Baker has five of the Hokies' first six points after a jumper and a trey.
Q1 START | Georgia Tech 2, Virginia Tech 0
Georgia Tech gets us kicked off with a bucket, and we're underway for Hokies women's hoops in Cassell Coliseum for the final time this academic year. You can follow along on ACCNX.
Pre-Game:
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- No. 0 - Kilah Freelon - Forward
- No. 1 - Carleigh Wenzel - Guard
- No. 3 - Mackenzie Nelson - Guard
- No. 10 - Carys Baker - Forward
- No. 21 - Mel Daley - Guard
