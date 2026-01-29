Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs. Pitt

Virginia Tech women's basketball squares off against Pittsburgh tonight at 6 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

HALFTIME | Virginia Tech 33, Pittsburgh 25

The #Hokies faltered at the tail end of the second half; they still have a eight-point advantage at intermission, however. They struggled from deep, shooting 3-for-11 from beyond the arc. Baker leads Tech with eight points. Stats:

Q2 1:50 | Virginia Tech 31, Pittsburgh 25

The Hokies' lead is down to six after a jumper from Pittsburgh's Lauren Rust. Mikayla Johnson leads the Panthers with 12 points on a 4-for-8 mark from the field.

Q2 2:55 | Virginia Tech 29, Pittsburgh 22

The Panthers have trimmed the lead in half. Tech is 1-for-6 from deep in this frame and 3-for-11 across the entire game.

Q2 5:15 | Virginia Tech 27, Pittsburgh 13

The lead sits at 14 — Tech's forced eight turnovers and it has held Pitt to a 22% mark from the field.

Q2 7:15 | Virginia Tech 24, Pittsburgh 13

The Hokies have settled into a groove. They're up 11, having outscored Pittsburgh 8-2 in the first 2:45 of the second quarter. Mel Daley leads Tech with six points on a 3-for-4 clip.

Q2 9:00 | Virginia Tech 18, Pittsburgh 13

Nelson and Pitt's Jayda Queeley trade buckets to kick off the second quarter.

Q1 END | Virginia Tech 16, Pittsburgh 11

The Hokies lead by five after the opening frame of basketball.

Q1 0:51 | Virginia Tech 16, Pittsburgh 11

Pitt has missed its last five shots and shot 4-for-17 (23.5%) from the field thus far in Q1. Pitt is 3-for-15 (20%) inside the arc. Tech's defense has been pinpoint thus far today.

Q1 3:35 | Virginia Tech 12, Pittsburgh 9

Wenzel has accounted for 10 of the Hokies' first 12 points. She's scored five points and accumulated as many off assists.

Q1 5:55 | Virginia Tech 7, Pittsburgh 7

The Panthers went on a 7-0 run; Wenzel countered with a triple. The redshirt junior guard's up to five points.

Q1 7:00 | Virginia Tech 4, Pittsburgh 2

Pitt's 1-for-7 after three minutes. Missed its first six shots. The Hokies have a 6-3 gap on the glass and are asserting themselves well so far.

Q1 9:20 | Virginia Tech 2, Pittsburgh 0

Wenzel opens the scoring with a jumper from the right wing. She's come on strong as of late, currently averaging 13.4 points per game.

Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Pittsburgh 0

Pitt wins the tip. We're underway in Blacksburg.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 0 - Kilah Freelon - Forward

- Kilah Freelon - Forward No. 1 - Carleigh Wenzel - Guard

- Carleigh Wenzel - Guard No. 2 - Leila Wells - Guard

- Leila Wells - Guard No. 3 - Mackenzie Nelson - Guard

- Mackenzie Nelson - Guard No. 10 - Carys Baker - Forward

