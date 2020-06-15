Rising junior graduate transfer forward Justyn Mutts has decided to move from Delaware to Virginia Tech, according to reporter Jeff Goodman.

Mutts had narrowed his final list down to Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, and Houston. His initial list of potential destinations included ACC programs N.C. State, Wake Forest, and Boston College though many schools expressed interest.

The 220-pound forward transferred from High Point to Delaware following his freshman season. He averaged six points and four rebounds per game in 19 starts for the Panthers. He sat out the 2018-19 season and is immediately eligible for the Hokies as a graduate transfer, with two seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining.

Mutts started 32 of 33 games in his only season with the Blue Hens. He averaged 12.4 points and 8.4 rebounds while adding 42 steals and 34 blocks.

An active defender with length, Mutts will provide the Hokies with some much-needed rebounding and frontcourt help during his remaining two seasons of eligibility.

He's only attempted 19 three-pointers (making just two) in two seasons of college ball so it's safe to say Mutts will bolster the interior on both ends of the court. It will be interesting to see if the success that he's had early in his career will translate to the ACC against tougher competition.

Mike Young has turned over Tech's roster in a way that provides long-term class balance as well as immediate help. As athletes begin returning to campus for workouts, Mutts is an important final piece to the roster puzzle.