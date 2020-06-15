AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Report: Delaware Graduate Transfer Forward Justyn Mutts Picks Virginia Tech

Justin Cates

Rising junior graduate transfer forward Justyn Mutts has decided to move from Delaware to Virginia Tech, according to reporter Jeff Goodman.

Mutts had narrowed his final list down to Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, and Houston. His initial list of potential destinations included ACC programs N.C. State, Wake Forest, and Boston College though many schools expressed interest.

The 220-pound forward transferred from High Point to Delaware following his freshman season. He averaged six points and four rebounds per game in 19 starts for the Panthers. He sat out the 2018-19 season and is immediately eligible for the Hokies as a graduate transfer, with two seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining.

Mutts started 32 of 33 games in his only season with the Blue Hens. He averaged 12.4 points and 8.4 rebounds while adding 42 steals and 34 blocks.

An active defender with length, Mutts will provide the Hokies with some much-needed rebounding and frontcourt help during his remaining two seasons of eligibility. 

He's only attempted 19 three-pointers (making just two) in two seasons of college ball so it's safe to say Mutts will bolster the interior on both ends of the court. It will be interesting to see if the success that he's had early in his career will translate to the ACC against tougher competition.

Mike Young has turned over Tech's roster in a way that provides long-term class balance as well as immediate help. As athletes begin returning to campus for workouts, Mutts is an important final piece to the roster puzzle.  

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former 2018 wide receiver recruiting target Dillon Spalding reportedly joins Virginia Tech as walk-on

A familiar name has joined the wide receiver room, as former Virginia Tech wide receiver recruit Dillon Spalding joins the program as a walk-on

Ricky LaBlue

An interview with 3-star DE Mattheus "Stretch" Carroll: Part One

Virginia Tech received a priority commitment recently from 2021 3-star defensive end Mattheus "Stretch" Carroll. He discussed his commitment with AllHokies.com

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech Baseball: Ian Seymour and Carson Taylor Highlight Historic MLB Draft for Hokies

Virginia Tech had two players come off the board early in Thursday night's MLB Draft

Stephen Newman

Pro Football Focus Leads Pack in Appreciation of Hokies Cornerback Jermaine Waller

Caleb Farley is receiving much-deserved preseason hype for 2020, but his cross-field counterpart Jermaine Waller is no slouch himself

Stephen Newman

2020-21 Football Roster Breakdown: The state of Virginia Tech’s wide receivers

The Hokies have depth at wide receiver, but many of the candidates are unproven entering the 2020-21 football season

Stephen Newman

Pro Football Focus Loves Virginia Tech Cornerbacks Caleb Farley and Jermaine Waller

Pro Football Focus released more telling statistics on Tuesday, showing the importance of Virginia Tech cornerbacks Caleb Farley and Jermaine Waller

Bryan Manning

Former Virginia Tech wide receiver Ernest Wilford making a difference as police officer in Jacksonville

Wilford, a former star wide receiver for the Hokies and seven-year NFL vet, now works for the Jacksonville Police Department

Bryan Manning

A Conversation with Former Virginia Tech Wide Receiver Dyrell Roberts: Part II

In the second part of our interview with Dyrell Roberts we discuss his position group at Western Illinois, the art of returning kicks, Blacksburg eateries and more.

Justin Cates

Virginia Tech lands UVA transfer long-snapper Enzo Anthony

Anthony, a close friend of Brock Hoffman and descendant of Thomas Jefferson, commits to Virginia Tech after one season in Charlottesville

Mike McDaniel

How Will the Hokies' Defense Look Under Justin Hamilton?

A look at some ways that new defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton could tweak Virginia Tech's attacking defense for the modern age.

Stephen Newman