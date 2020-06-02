AllHokies
Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies Showing Interest in Delaware Transfer Justyn Mutts

Jay Anderson

The Virginia Tech Hokies continue to look to improve their roster in the offseason, especially in the frontcourt. After Year 1, head coach Mike Young has seen Landers Nolley III, P.J. Horne and Isaiah Wilkins enter the transfer portal. 

On top of that, their leading rebounder from a season ago was freshman Tyrece Radford, who led the way with 6.2 rebounds per contest in 2019-20. It’s not a slight at Radford either, as he stepped up big for the Hokies in the rotation as a freshman and returns looking to do more damage in 2020-21. He’s not the only talent the Hokies are looking at, though.

As the Hokies continue in their quest to add more depth and experience in the frontcourt, Justyn Mutts is a name that’s hard to pass up, at least on paper, in the transfer market. 

Mutts produced 12.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game at Delaware in 2019-20. He’s a 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward who excels exclusively on the interior. 

He started in 32 of 33 games for Delaware last season while putting up some impressive numbers. He put up a season-best 30 points on 14-of-17 shooting (82.4 percent) against Drexel back on Feb. 1 in a victory. In a victory against UMES, he snagged a season-best 16 rebounds, six of the offensive variety.

The Hokies would certainly be a huge step up from the CAA into the ACC, but they give Mutts an opportunity to work himself into the rotation with two years of eligibility left as a graduate transfer. 

He’ll have some adjusting to do, but he certainly is a prospect that could find himself a good landing spot in Blacksburg. With a guard-heavy rotation prepared for 2020-21, the Hokies just have a few holes left to fill in the frontcourt before teams start taking them a bit more serious. 

