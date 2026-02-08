The Good, Bad, and Ugly from the Hokies 82-73 Loss to NC State

The Hokies fell 16-8 on the year after their third loss out of the last four bouts. Since the turn of the year, the Hokies have been hot and cold. Their span of one score losses was so exhausting that the fans left the arena out of breath. Mike Young and company have found themselves amidst a tough trend.

Both losses to Duke and NC State told the same story. The first half was filled with miscues and inconsistency that would lead to being outplayed in the competitive second half. They've been in the position to take over these games in the clutch all year. When it comes to these conference games, however, the Hokies can't jump over hurdles they lay for themselves.

It wasn't doom and gloom in Raleigh. One of Virginia Tech's biggest names had a much-needed bounce back offensively. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to mount a comeback. Here's the good, bad, and ugly for the Hokies' sixth ACC loss.

The Good: Neo Finds His Groove

The unfortunate headline for the last month has been the lack of offensive production from five-star prospect Neoklis Avdalas. The expectations for him were through the roof for the school's standards. All year, he's flashed the elite playmaking that made him an intriguing prospect in last year's NBA Draft. Neo wanted to transition to the American style of play at the collegiate level first, and looked like a phenom at the start of the year.

As teams have gotten tape and Avdalas has been weathered, something changed around the midway point of the season. His efficiencies didn't just dip, they plummeted. Broadcasts went from highlighting his potential to his ineffectiveness. It got bad enough against Duke that boos were heard late-game from the home crowd. It was blatant that his confidence had taken a hit on the court, and his emotions showed it.

Feb 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) and forward Tobi Lawal (1) during the second half of the game against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Even though they didn't get the win, NC State was a much-needed exhale for Neo. He shot four for five from the field and looked more controlled with his shot creation. His turnover was less than ideal at five, but being the primary ball handler against a scrappy team like the Wolfpack brings that risk. What's important is Avdalas being able to build off nights like these. This isn't the kind of performance that shoots someone up to the mountain top. Neo proved to himself he can score effectively while still giving himself room to improve next game.

The Bad: Weak Guard Play

Ben Hammond has been a core part of every game for the Hokies. When he is hitting his stride, the team is controlling the pace of play. Saturday told a different story.

The Wolfpack were dialed in on containing Hammond and did so exceptionally. He was shut out in 32 minutes of play. The speedy guard finished 0-9 from the field. He usually produces some scrappy steals on defense, but failed to make an impact on either side of the ball. These kinds of nights are a part of the game. Some nights will feel like the basket is out to get a player. The same could be said for the Hokies' other statring guard, Jailen Bedford

Feb 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ben Hammond (3) dribbles with the ball guarded by NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) during the first half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Bedford managed to log a couple of buckets on the box score, but did so on 3-11 shooting. He's typically been a spark plug for the main rotation. The scoring he's capable of at all three levels opens up a decent amount of opportunities per game. The backcourt was pestered all night with stingy defense, and shots not falling. While it's easy to put that group in a vacuum, the whole team had a rough night in comparison to NC State.

The Ugly: A Forgettable Night Beyond the Arch

The Hokies all year haven't been the strongest from three. Their 34% shooting compared to NC State's 40 teased a trend that was to come before tip-off. The difference between the two teams wasn't expected to be as drastic as it actually ended up being.

Feb 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Amani Hansberry (13) looks on during the first half of the game against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Hokies shot 28% from beyond the arc to the Wolfpack's 43%. Tobi Lawal, Amani Hansberry, and Ben Hammond all couldn't get their shots to fall. They outperformed NC State from the charity stripe, something that has been a rarity for the Hokies, but failed to top them from the field overall. Everywhere else on the box score, the Hokies were neck and neck. The turnover margin was slim and came out on top in the rebound battle. The various forgetful stats offensively turned out to be Virginia Tech's Achilles heel. These outcomes will only continue to burn as the season comes to a close. The Hokies have teetered outside bracket projections and need to rally in order to make their first March Madness appearance since 2022.

More Virginia Tech Basketball News