Three Players Who Will Likely Swing Virginia Tech Men's Basketball's 2026-27 Season

Virginia Tech men's basketball came off a 2025-26 season in which it went 18-13 (8-10 ACC) and missed out on the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight campaign. Now, the Hokies reload — bolstered by junior guards Tyler Johnson and Ben Hammond, plus senior forward Amani Hansberry, returning from last year's unit, Virginia Tech added several quality pieces from the portal, including guards Isaiah Elohim (Florida Atlantic).

But who are the three players whom I think Virginia Tech's season hinges upon the most? Before tackling that topic, I think it's important to note that the question is irrespective of who the best players are. Rather than it being a strict look at the three best players, it's a look at the three players who serve the most benefit if they exceedtheir roles.

No. 3: Tyler Johnson, Guard

Hammond's emergence grabbed most of the headlines last season, but Johnson's development may ultimately determine how dangerous Virginia Tech's backcourt becomes. The Hokies already know they can rely on Hammond for efficient perimeter scoring and ball security after he averaged 13.2 points, 3.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 43.1 percent from three-point range.

Johnson flashed that potential throughout the 2025-26 campaign, but consistency remains the next step. His season was abbreviated by an ankle injury that cost him 15 games; before that, he was a fixture in Virginia Tech's starting lineup. If Johnson can increase his scoring efficiency, improve his catch-and-shoot numbers and become a more reliable secondary playmaker, the Hokies become far more difficult to defend.

Virginia Tech finished outside the NCAA Tournament largely because it lacked offensive creation against the ACC's upper tier. Johnson's ability to close that gap could be one of the biggest swing factors on the roster.

No. 2: Isaiah Elohim, Guard

Portal additions increasingly define modern college basketball, and the Hokies are counting on Elohim to fill a critical role immediately. Last season, Virginia Tech lacked a consistent scoring threat on the wing capable of generating offense without relying on set plays.

His importance extends beyond his individual production. Virginia Tech needs another perimeter player who can create advantages off the dribble, attack closeouts and force defenses to key in on all three levels of the floor.

No. 1: Kuol Atak, Forward

Virginia Tech's path back to the NCAA Tournament may ultimately hinge on whether Kuol Atak can unlock a dimension the Hokies lacked a season ago. Unlike Hammond, Johnson or Hansberry, Atak does not enter the season with established expectations. That's precisely why his importance is so significant.

Virginia Tech already knows what it has in its returning core. Hammond is a proven lead guard. Johnson is an experienced backcourt contributor. Hansberry is one of the ACC's most productive returning forwards after averaging 14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from three-point range last season.

What the Hokies don't know is whether they have enough frontcourt spacing, athleticism and scoring versatility around those pieces. At 6-foot-9, he possesses the size to play either forward spot while offering the perimeter shooting ability that is quintessential in head coach Mike Young's offense.

If Atak becomes a reliable perimeter threat, opposing teams will face a difficult choice: help on the guards' drives or stay attached to a 6-foot-9 shooter capable of stretching the floor. His impact extends beyond shooting. Atak's length and mobility could give Virginia Tech greater defensive versatility, allowing the Hokies to switch into more and more actions and improve a defense that struggled with consistency last year.

The range of outcomes is substantial. If Atak can develop into a dependable starter capable of averaging double figures while spacing the floor effectively, Virginia Tech's offensive ceiling rises considerably.