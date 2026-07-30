Report: Virginia Tech Extending Contracts for Mike Young, Megan Duffy, Pete D'Amour Among Others

Per a report from The Roanoke Times' Mark Berman and confirmed via public records request, Virginia Tech men's basketball head coach Mike Young and women's basketball head coach Megan Duffy have been extended, in addition to swim and dive coach Sergio Lopez Miro, men's soccer head coach Mike Brizendine and softball head coach Pete D'Amour (plus an amendment to a prior extension for wrestling coach Tony Robie). Young's contract now runs through the conclusion of the 2027-28 season.

#Hokies giving Mike Young 1-year contract extension. So he is no longer entering final year of his contract. Now under contract through 2027-28 season. Extensions also for Duffy, D'Amour, Brizendine, Lopez Miro. Pay hike for Robie, whose deal had been extended in Jan. — Mark Berman (@BermanRoanoke) July 29, 2026

Young is set to receive $3 million ($600,000 salary plus $2.4 million in supplemental compensation) for both the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons.

Virginia Tech will pay Young a $2 million buyout if it fires him on/before March 15, 2027; the total decreases to $1 million if it happens between then and on or before March 15, 2028. The buyout was previously $3 million for the first window.

Duffy's contract extension — it was a six-year deal with a ~$916,700 average value — was set to expire after the 2029-30 campaign; her extension now carries her through the 2030-31 campaign, which would mark her seventh season at the helm of the women's basketball program. Her base salary stays at $500,000, while her supplemental pay looks as such, per public documents request:

2026-27: $431,250

$431,250 2027-28: $600,000

$600,000 2028-29: $650,000

$650,000 2029-30: $700,000

$700,000 2030-31: $750,000

Her buyout is 100% if fired on or before April 14, 2027, decreasing by 10% each year and remaining at 70% for both date points of April 14, 2030, and April 14, 2031.

The head coach will owe Tech $1 million if she intends to leave before April 14, 2027, a total that decreases by $250,000 over each subsequent year.

D'Amour was given a two-year extension that takes him through the 2031 campaign, which would mark his 13th season. The skipper has led Virginia Tech to seven consecutive NCAA Regional appearances. In regard to base salary, D'Amour will earn $410,000 in 2027 and 2028, $450,000 in 2029 and $500,000 in 2030 and 2031.

His retention bonuses also see an uptick. His bonus sits at $62,500 by June 15, 2027, and $87,500 in six-month installments spanning from Dec. 15, 2027, to June 15, 2030. His retention bonus then increases from $112,500 starting on Dec. 15, 2030 and carries through the duration of his contract.

Brizendine's extension was pushed forward four months to expire June 30, 2028. Wrestling head coach Tony Robie's retention bonuses have increased to $240,000; he is set to be paid $290,000 in base salary this year.

As for Virginia Tech men's basketball, the team went 19-13 (8-10 ACC) last season and missed the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight season. The Hokies preemptively declined a National Invitation Tournament (NIT) bid before the fields were announced, ending their season after a 95-89 loss to Wake Forest in the first round of the 2026 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C.

Virginia Tech men's basketball's 2025-26 season is set to start on Nov. 3 against Coppin State. The Hokies will also play Mercer, Iowa, Mount St. Mary's, Richmond, old Dominion, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Maryland Eastern Shore, Radford, UCF and VMI in their non-conference slate. Two more opponents will follow at the Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C.; the opponents will be two of the following three teams: Minnesota, Oklahoma State and Utah).