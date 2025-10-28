Three Takeaways From Virginia Tech Women's Basketball HC Megan Duffy's Press Conference
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball head coach Megan Duffy spoke with the media on Tuesday afternoon for the first time since the ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, three weeks ago. With the Hokies' first game exactly a week away, these were the three biggest takeaways from her press conference:
No. 1. Team Chemistry
Tech's roster has seven incoming players and only six returners from the prior season. Even with the mix of new transfers or freshmen, the chemistry already seems to be there for the Hokies after a healthy mix of summer bonding.
"So our goals, month to month, now a week out, is to just keep blending that chemistry and stick to our standards every day," said Duffy. "Back when we got the roster set in the summer, it was all about coming together, building relationships before the X's and O's... With a group of new players, you have to fall in love with that process of those small things."
No. 2. Determination for the craft comes first, with expectations second
"I just have always been one of those people who puts blinders on, head down, and I just try to work," said Duffy. "My goal has always been to fall in love with those players, fall in love with the process, fall in love with the grind of watching film and getting in the gym with our players and getting on the recruiting trail."
Duffy is a connoisseur of the game of basketball, and that intensity will fuel this team in her second campaign with the Hokies. The instillation of hard work will be there with no expectations, which she believes will fuel this team towards the top of the ACC.
"We just want to win," said Duffy. "We know we want to be at the top echelon of the ACC, and I think we're on a really good path to be there and get there; and everything else outside of that is just looking into the small details every day.
3. The returning players are strong
Returning players filled six out of the 13 roster spots for Duffy, and she expects big things from the group that has a year under her coaching system. One addition that Tech will be returning is junior Samyha Suffren who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury just 10 games into her 2024 campaign.
"I think all of our returners have a different level of confidence," said Duffy. "I think they are all willing to be better leaders this year. I thought Carys [Baker] had a tremendous season last year, where she was in the starting lineup... I thought she had tremendous statistics throughout the ACC play, and then you reset into a new season, and it's so important to remember the things you do well."
"I just love the maturity of Carleigh [Wenzel] this year," said Duffy. "She's thrust into having to take a lot of shots and defend some of the best players, and I thought she handled it really well. She's worked hard along with our teammates to be in [this] position."