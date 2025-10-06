Everything From Virginia Tech HC Megan Duffy At ACC Tipoff On Monday
Virginia Tech head coach Megan Duffy spoke to the media today during the ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C.; here's the entirety of what she had to say:
On what makes Duffy think that she'll be able to build for an even better Year 2:
" I love our group in year two, just the energy when they all came in for the summer, building a foundation again of your toughness, your skill work. They're a joy to be around, and obviously it's led by these two are Carleigh and Carys. They're just in a different place, I think, from last year to this year, just more confident. They know what to expect. Our relationships have even gotten stronger, and I feel really good now that they're ready to even take the reigns even more and lead the people below them."
On player development, why it's so important to Duffy and why it was so integral in Year 1 at Virginia Tech:
"Yeah, I've always taken a lot of pride in helping them reach their max potential and being with them in the fight. There's going to be good and bad days, there's going to be up and down moments, and helping them find that development on and off the court. When we took over a year ago, we had a lot of players who were ready for their opportunity, and to their credit, they put the work in. They listened to just our advice a little bit, too, and then you could see just the maturation happen throughout the season.
They were thrown into the fire, so even with that, they have incredible game experience now. Some of the things that maybe were a little stressful last year or maybe a little bit inconsistent, they're going to feel different this year. I told them that. But it's just something myself and our staff put a lot of time into, whether it's film sessions, whether it's time just on the court, 10, 15 minutes before or after practice or coming back late at night, just having them find that confidence through their reps."
On the atmosphere inside Cassell Coliseum on game day:
"It's amazing in Cassell. I know when I got the job people would tell me just wait until it gets full, just wait until you meet all the fans. It truly is remarkable. Our entire community just loves women's basketball in Blacksburg and the surrounding areas, and whether we're on Main Street or at a Target or anywhere else, people recognize us, from fans who have been here for decades to new families. It's just a really motivating environment. We know we have a huge responsibility to our fan base and we want to put a good product out there. But what's so fun in year two is you know more people, you feel like they're part of your family. I've loved that part about just working really hard to make them proud. I think we've carried that on our shoulders in a very positive way, and it's really awesome that we're this piece of women's basketball, we're the blueprint in some ways of what fan bases should be, the high expectations. But they love our women. They want relationships with them. We try and give that to them in their experience as well."
On what about the coaches in the ACC makes the conference so special:
"I've really enjoyed, one, getting to know them, but two, just the preparation you have to have night in and night out. It'll be interesting this year, a lot of rosters have changed and there's some who bring back some great vets. When you only play one team twice, you're constantly kind of changing your hat a little bit with your preparation of adjusting to different styles. The talent across the board this year is really good. We're going to be able to get more teams in the tournament this year. It's been proven with the ACC, once we're in that dance, history has been made with Final Fours and Elite Eights and Sweet 16s. The marathon of the ACC is the biggest challenge, I think, that I'm picking up from of how do you keep your team fresh and healthy and motivated because you do have to play your best from top to bottom."
On the gelling process between the returners and newcomers and how much of a plus it is to have essentially half the team returning:
"Yeah, it's a great question. I think every year we're all meshing new faces and new members of your team. I feel really good about our returning group led by these two and they've been through the grind and the gauntlet of a college basketball season. The key, as you said, is once you hit that summer and the whole roster is together [the questions:] How do you mesh a few transfers? how do you measure freshmen? This group has been a joy to coach. They're fun to be around. They enjoy each owes's company. They want to be pushed. I think the two things that stick out to me is our versatility and our depth is better, so finding those pieces to the puzzle is what's going to be key for us in the beginning of the season and beyond. But there's a few different ways we can play with different lineups, and that was a little bit last year. These guys played heavy minutes and sometimes we couldn't take them out; now we can give them a blow. That can help for duration of the season a little bit better. I am enjoying putting that puzzle together and learning about them. I think the big thing with our women is you've got to know them off the court, you've got to know what makes them tick, they all have big goals for themselves, but everybody has got to be working together. And so, we're working really hard to establish those new and old faces together for a great product."
On one word for what comes to mind about ACC women's basketball:
"Elite."