Three Takeaways from Virginia Tech Women's Basketball's 62-51 Victory over Georgia Tech

On Sunday, Virginia Tech wrapped up its 2025-26 home schedule against Georgia Tech, defeating the Yellow Jackets in a low-scoring 62-51 affair on Senior Day. Here are three takeaways from the contest:

No. 1: This contest was a scrappy defensive battle.

It became evident from the first quarter, which produced a total of six blocks and four steals combined, that defense would be a clear pivotal factor in this game.

Oddly enough, the first quarter produced the best offensive production out of any period (between both teams). While it was still a grim total, the opening 10 minutes saw 34 total points on a 12-for-34 split from the field.

The Yellow Jackets denied the Hokies 12 times in the game, approaching the record for blocks against Virginia Tech in a single game at 14.

That January 2, 2006, contest against the Wolfpack had an opposite result, with Virginia Tech dropping that battle, 65-44. The similarity was the opposing interior presence that the Hokies faced.

6-foot-7 center Gillian Goring denied Virginia Tech six times 19 years ago, and guard Brianna Turnage rejected the Hokies four times this afternoon.

Virginia Tech, while tallying eight blocks, primarily focused on the passing lanes, nabbing 10 steals, led by guard Mackenzie Nelson with four.

"I thought we had some great possessions where we rotated over," said Duffy. "We forced them to travel a couple of times. ... Anytime you can force 20-some turnovers, it's less opportunities for them to score, and it gives you, obviously, an advantage."

No. 2: Free throws were a key part of the Hokies victory.

As the last point stated, this was already a scrappy, low-scoring battle, so points came few and far between.

The two ACC foes combined for a grisly 34-for-119 (28.6%) clip from the field. Virginia Tech posted a 19-for-67 (28.3%) rate on their shots, taking 15 more attempts than the Yellow Jackets. That was due to Georgia Tech having 14 unforced turnovers in the contest.

The Yellow Jackets attempted 22 free throws and made 19, though, keeping them afloat.

Virginia Tech held its own, however. Led by redshirt sophomore Samyha Suffren with a 6-for-6 look from the line, the Hokies netted 20 of their 26 attempts from the line, not allowing Georgia Tech to dominate the stripe.

"Just remember that we have time on the line and we don't need to rush it," Suffren said. "Just remember our preparation. Even the littlest things as the free-throw line. So, all of our routines, on free throw, just make sure we take a deep breath and just knock those free throws down."

No. 3: Virginia Tech finishes a solid 14-4 stint at home.

In Duffy's second season with the Hokies, she posted four more wins at home than last season (10-6), while also finishing the home conference campaign above .500 (5-4) compared to the 4-5 record at home in ACC play last year.

The intensity of the Blacksburg faithful paid dividends, giving the Hokies bits of momentum with each roar from the crowd. The brunt of the energy came as Virginia Tech edged closer to the Yellow Jackets' lead that they held for 25 minutes from the first to the third quarter.

"Last year? Wow. I'll just speak on this team," exclaimed Duffy. "I'm just incredibly proud of the focus and grit to get better every day."

