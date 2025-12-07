Three Takeaways From Virginia Tech Women's Basketball's Loss to Duke

Virginia Tech fell to Duke in its first game of conference play of the year. Here are three takeaways from Sunday's game.

Got it done pic.twitter.com/XFfApL38rM — Duke Women’s Basketball (@DukeWBB) December 7, 2025

No. 1. The Hokies could not get anything going offensively.

Despite forcing Duke to turn the ball over 24 times, the Hokies were unable to capitalize on the Blue Devils’ mistakes. Multiple times in this game, Virginia Tech would get a steal or a block and have numbers in transition, but were unable to lay it in.

“We were a little bit tentative in transition, and bobbled the ball a few times,” said Virginia Tech head coach Megan Duffy. “I thought it was a little bit uncharacteristic of us once we got out in transition.”

Virginia Tech made just 17 of its 64 field goals. Veterans like Carleigh Wenzel and Carys Baker couldn't find a rhythm offensively, shooting 4-for-17 and 2-for-10, respectively.

“I thought Duke played a tremendous game on the defensive end,” Duffy said. “I thought we got punched pretty good at times. We had an ugly first half, but overall disappointed with a little bit of our execution and how we came up today.”

Duke also had its way rebounding the ball. Overall, Duke tallied 50 boards, compared Tech’s 34. A big reason for this was that Kilah Freelon, Virginia Tech’s leading rebounder, played just three minutes in the first half, allowing Duke to receive ample second-chance opportunities.

“We’ve been talking a ton this whole season about rebounding,” Duffy said. “I didn’t think we got off to a very good start in the beginning of the game with our physical play.”

No. 2. Duke is better than what its record shows.

Despite being 3-6 going into this game, the Blue Devils are much better than what their record indicates. Five of its nine opponents prior to Virginia Tech are currently ranked. That includes top five ranked teams in South Carolina, UCLA and LSU.

Except for turnovers, Duke played a really strong game. Defensively, it never really allowed the Hokies to get in a consistent rhythm. Toby Fournier led her team in points and rebounds with 19 and nine. She also blocked four shots.

“They’re big, they’re long, they’re physical,” said Duffy. “They’re going to prevent you from getting to some of your spots.”

Taina Mair was a nuisance for Virginia Tech the entire game. She scored 17, but made her impact known with six steals. This is her third time getting six steals. Her career high came in her first collegiate game against UMass Lowell, when she was a member of Boston College.

“She’s just lion hearted,” said Duke head coach Kara Lawson. “She played with a great effort defensively. She’s been our leader. She’s been our tone setter, and that’s not just in the games, that’s in practice every day.”

Duke ran away with the game towards the end of the third quarter, but especially at the start of the fourth, when it held Virginia Tech scoreless for the first 4:54.

No. 3. It is a long season ahead (in a positive way).

Although Virginia Tech lost today convincingly, there is still a lot of schedule remaining. This team still has a lot of talent and great shooters, and today, the ball just did not go in the basket. The team knows this, and is still confident it will be able to put a strong performance in a short turnaround when it faces Presbyterian on Wednesday.

“The bounce back has to be quick, and you just have to turn around and get everyone on the same page,” Baker said.

One positive takeaway is the turnover margin. Duke had 24 and Virginia Tech had 17. The Hokies simply failed to capitalize on the Blue Devils’ mistakes.

“Coaches will get working, players will get their rest in recovery, and we’ll reset tomorrow and try to get better,” Duffy said.

