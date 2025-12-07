Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs. Duke

Virginia Tech women’s basketball takes on Duke tonight at 2 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Q3 END | Duke 56, Virginia Tech 41

Another tough quarter offensively for Virginia Tech. The Hokies shot just 4-for-14 from the field in the quarter. Overall, the Hokies have made just 13 field goals on 49 attempts. Duke shot its most efficient quarter offensively, making seven of its 12 shots.

Q3 2:13 | Duke 51, Virginia Tech 37

Delaney Thomas knocks down a pair of free throws to extend Duke’s lead to 14. The Blue Devils are currently on a 7-0 run.

Q3 3:58 | Duke 47, Virginia Tech 37

Virginia Tech is doing a good job causing Duke to turn the ball over, but cannot turn it into points on the other end of the floor. The Blue Devils have 18 turnovers as opposed to the Hokies’ 12.

Q3 7:03 | Duke 42, Virginia Tech 32

Kilah Freelon is subbed off again, picking up her third foul, after fouling Toby Fournier going up for a lay up. Fournier made the basket as well as the free throw.

Q3 8:05 | Duke 36, Virginia Tech 29

Carleigh Wenzel knocked down her second three of the game to cut the deficit to seven.

HALFTIME | Duke 34, Virginia Tech 26

Duke’s Tina Mair is fouled by Mackie Nelson just before time expires and makes both free throws. Overall, it was a better quarter offensively for the Hokies, but the same can be said for Duke. Kilah Freelon’s presence was missed for almost the whole half since she picked up two early fouls. Duke took advantage of this as it leads in rebounding 28-22.

Q2 2:21 | Duke 32, Virginia Tech 24

Emilee Skinner drives to the basket along the baseline for a layup and is unable to convert, but gets her own rebound and lays it in while getting fouled by Samyha Suffren. She successfully converts the and-one opportunity.

Q2 4:13 | Duke 25, Virginia Tech 21

Carys Baker gets her fourth block of the game, a career high, and then immediately knocks down a three on the next possession for her first points of the game.

Q2 5:03 | Duke 25, Virginia Tech 18

Duke responds right back via a Jordan Wood jumper,a force turnover and a nothing but net three by Ashlon Jackson.

Q2 5:58 | Duke 20, Virginia Tech 18

The Hokies get a quick four points to cut the lead to two. Mel Daley swishes a pair of free throws, Tech is able to cause a turnover, then Samyha Suffren knocks down a mid range jumper.

Q2 8:06 | Duke 16, Virginia Tech 14

After almost two minutes of no scoring in the quarter, Duke’s Toby Fournier and Virginia Tech’s Aniya Trent trade a pair of layups on opposite sides of the court.

Q1 END | Duke 14, Virginia Tech 12

The Hokies shot just 4-for-22 in the first 10 minutes of play. They were able to keep it close however due to some nice defensive play. Carleigh Wenzel and Samyha Suffren lead the Hokies with four points each.

Q1 2:24 | Virginia Tech 10, Duke 9

Virginia Tech takes its first lead of the game as Mackie Nelson intercepts a pass and has a fastbreak opportunity with Samyha Suffren who lays it in.

Q1 4:27 | Duke 9, Virginia Tech 6

Virginia Tech is finding a little momentum offensively. Carys Baker with a nice pass to a cutting Mackie Nelson driving to the basket for an easy lay up.

Q1 5:42 | Duke 7, Virginia Tech 2

The Hokies just cannot get anything to go in the basket right now. They are currently shooting 1-for-11 from the field.

Q1 7:10 | Duke 7, Virginia Tech 2

Kilah Freelon picks up two early personal fouls and is replaced by freshman Aniya Trent. Duke is getting a lot of second chance baskets, as the Hokies are struggling to pick up defensive rebounds.

Q1 9:06 | Duke 2, Virginia Tech 0

Duke’s Ashlon Jackson drives to the basket and lays it in easy for the first basket of the game.

Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Duke 0

Toby Fournier wins the tip for the Blue Devils and the matchup is officially underway.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies’ starting lineup consists of the following: Kilah Freelon, Carleigh Wenzel, Mackenzie Nelson, Carys Baker and Mel Daley.

