Three Takeaways from Virginia Tech Women's Basketball's Season Opener Victory over Towson
Virginia Tech women's basketball picked up an impressive 100-57 victory over Towson in its season opener. Here are three takeaways from the game.
1. Kayl Petersen put up a career night outing.
Kayl Petersen had a career day with 17 points and 11 rebounds, both career-highs in just 19 minutes of play. She controlled the game on both sides of the court, shooting 5-for-7 from the field and a perfect 2-for-2 from behind the three-point line.
“I’m just out here playing basketball,” said Petersen following the game. “My teammates are getting me open, and I’m getting offensive rebounds. You can expect a little bit more from me this year just because of my confidence.”
Petersen, now in her second year, looked as comfortable as she's ever been so far in her college career. She committed to Duffy when Duffy coached at Marquette, so she is familiar with Duffy's system and what is expected out of her.
"I always think there's a big jump between your freshman to your sophomore year, and Kayl just fills into her role so nicely," Duffy said. "I'm just very proud of her game. The 11 rebounds I am sure she'll be the most proud of because we've been talking a lot about our rebounding and our defense."
2. Kilah Freelon produced a standout performance.
Freelon shot an efficient 7-11 from the field and was able to pick up a double-double with 11 rebounds. She went down with injury after colliding with a Towson defender late in the fourth quarter. She had to go to the locker room and did not return to the game.
“She’s a great person on and off the court,” said guard Carleigh Wenzel. “The smile you see on the court is exactly what you see off the court. She is super reliable, and that’s not something you have all the time.”
Freelon was a force on the glass, especially on the offensive end, picking up five offensive rebounds. One of her offensive rebounds came with 6:36 left in the third quarter, where she picked up a missed jumper by forward Mel Daley and dished it off to Wenzel, who converted a successful and-one.
Coach Duffy was also impressed with Freelon’s performance, remarking that she "is a joy."
"She is a leader in so many ways," Duffy said. "Even though she’s new to our team, she’s played a lot of college basketball, so her experience of just knowing the game and knowing where to be at the right spot, she does a lot of things for us, and so I was happy for her in her first game."
3. Samyha Suffren’s presence was a boost after she missed the tail end of last season.
After going down with a shoulder injury that sidelined her for most of last season, Samyha Suffren returned and produced a splendid return outing. What made Suffren an intriguing option last season off the bench was her breakaway speed and ability to score in transition. She used that speed to full effect Tuesday; all 12 of her points came off the fast break.
“It was a long year for her to have the surgery, and then spend time getting back in the swing of things and get the rust off,” Duffy said. “The more she plays, the better she’s going to get.”
"She worked extremely hard, and I think this last year has been hard, both physically and mentally, as it would for anybody,” said Wenzel. “I don’t think that there is anybody that can stop her, especially when her confidence is as high as it was tonight."
Suffren finished the contest with 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
The Hokies' next challenge comes on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. ET against Loyola Maryland. The contest will be available for viewing on ACC Network Extra.