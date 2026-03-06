Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech WBB vs. Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech women's basketball faces off against Georgia Tech today in the second round of the ACC Tournament with the chance to play third-seeded North Carolina in the quarterfinals; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Pre-Game
The Hokies' starting five for the contest is as follows:
- No. 0 - Kilah Freelon - Forward
- No. 1 - Carleigh Wenzel - Guard
- No. 2 - Leila Wells - Guard
- No. 3 - Mackenzie Nelson - Guard
- No. 10 - Carys Baker - Forward
