Updated NET and KenPom Ratings for Virginia Tech Following 72-58 Loss to No. 4 Duke

Virginia Tech men's basketball is now 10 games through its 2025-26 ACC slate and is 23 games into the 2025-26 regular season at large. The Hokies have split their ACC slate, going 5-5, and are currently on the precipice in regard to their NCAA Tournament hopes.

At the time of writing, Virginia Tech currently ranks No. 61 in Ken Pomeroy's metrics. The Hokies possess a net rating of +13.05, an offensive rating of 115.4 (No. 76), a defensive rating of 102.4 (No. 58), an adjusted tempo of 67.5 (No. 167), a luck factor of +.042 (No. 89) and a strength of schedule net rating of +6.74 (No. 61).

As for the NET rankings, Virginia Tech currently ranks in at No. 55. The Hokies currently hold a 2-5 record against Quad 1 opponents, a 5-1 mark against Quad 2 foes, a 4-1 record against Quad 3 teams and a perfect 5-0 mark against squads in Quad 4. Virginia Tech has also gone 12-2 at home, though it has logged a 4-5 record on the road.

The Hokies kicked off their conference slate with a 95-85 triple-overtime win over Virginia before dropping consecutive contests to Wake Forest and Stanford. Virginia Tech bounced back, winning three of its next four, with its lone loss being a 77-76 loss to SMU on guard Boopie Miller's half-court, buzzer-beating three-pointer. The Hokies have most recently lost two of their last three games, though both were to ranked opponents.

Virginia Tech lost to then-No. 23 Louisville, 85-71, before taking down Georgia Tech, 71-65. The Hokies nearly allowed the Yellow Jackets back into the game, failing to score a field goal for the final 6:58; however, they staved off Georgia Tech to win by six. Virginia Tech played against Duke Saturday and clawed back into the game late, cutting the deficit to six with under seven minutes to go. However, the Blue Devils pulled away with a 10-2 run to hand the Hokies only their second loss in Cassell Coliseum this year.

Going forward, although Virginia Tech men's basketball season is by no means ruined, it will need to take care of business in the games it's favored in, while claiming an upset along the way in its remaining slate. Three ranked opponents remain on the Hokies' schedule: No. 20 Clemson (Feb. 11), No. 14 North Carolina (Feb. 28) and No. 18 Virginia (March 7).

Virginia Tech's next clash comes against N.C. State, on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 12 p.m. ET — the contest has been moved up 90 minutes from its previous start slot of 1:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on The CW Network.

