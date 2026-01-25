Updated NET and KenPom Ratings for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball After Louisville

Virginia Tech men's basketball sits at 4-4 through its first eight ACC games, having most recently suffered a 85-71 loss to the No. 23 Louisville Cardinals yesterday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Hokies (15-6, 4-4 ACC) have split their ACC slate thus far; their wins have been over then-No. 21 Virginia (95-85, 3OT), California (78-75), Notre Dame (89-76) and Syracuse (76-74). Meanwhile, Virginia Tech's four losses in league play have come at the hands of Wake Forest (81-78), Stanford (69-68), SMU (77-76) and now, No. 23 Louisville (85-71).

Against the Fighting Irish, Virginia Tech (14-5, 3-3 ACC) sank 28 of its 32 free throws, good for an 87.5% clip. In addition, the Hokies led for 37-plus minutes in the 40-minute contest, claiming their first game that was over a possession margin-wise since Maryland Eastern Shore on Dec. 14.

Virginia Tech now ranks No. 57 in KenPom, one spot down from its prior ranking before the game against Louisville. The Hokies possess a net rating of +13.94, an offensive rating of 116.5 (No. 74), a defensive rating of 102.5 (No. 58), an adjusted tempo mark of 68.3 (No. 133), a luck factor of +.030 (No. 112) and a strength of schedule net ratng of +6.44 (No. 54).

Louisville, which was at No. 16 entering its contest with Tech after a 41-point blowout win over Pitt, did not move positions after its victory over the Hokies.

On the NET rankings, Virginia Tech, which was briefly positioned in the top 50 after beating Syracuse, is now located at No. 51. Louisville is No. 17 in the NET and will almost certainly be a Quadrant 1 loss for the Hokies at the conclusion of the season.

As it stands, Virginia Tech currently holds a 1-4 record in Quad 1 games, a 6-2 record against Quad 2 foes and a still-unblemished 8-0 record against teams located in either Quadrant 3 or Quadrant 4. Syracuse was a Quad 1 team at the time of Tech's victory, but since suffered a 85-76 loss at the hands of Miami, knocking them out of the top-75.

In Tech's most recent game against Louisville, guard Jailen Bedford led Tech's charge with 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting. His charge was supplemented by an 18-point performance from fellow guard Ben Hammond, who did so on 6-of-11 shooting. Hammond currently leads the team in points per game in conference play with a 16.6 average.

However, the team surrendered a 14-2 run to the Cardinals in the final four minutes of the first half. Virginia Tech shot just 24.2% from the field in the first half and was outscored 36-14 in the paint Saturday.

Virginia Tech's next contest comes against Georgia Tech on Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET; fans can tune into the game on ACC Network.

