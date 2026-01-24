Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. No. 23 Louisville

Virginia Tech men's basketball takes on No. 23 Louisville today at 2:15 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

H1 10:05 | Virginia Tech 11, Louisville 11

Avdalas penetrates the Cardinals' defense for a lay-in. Louisville's J'Vonne Hadley answers with a layup, but Bedford knocks down a triple. First made FG after four misses to open this one.

H1 12:08 | Louisville 9, Virginia Tech 6

Louisville had a chance to go up five but it was wiped out courtesy of an Avdalas pin-down block. The Hokies have shot 2-for-12, but they're putting pressure and creating solid looks.

H1 13:50 | Louisville 9, Virginia Tech 6

Louisville's Kobe Rodgers hits Lawal with a hesitation move and blows by for the layup. Cardinals with a quick five-point spurt to move back in front. #Hokies

H1 15:00 | Virginia Tech 6, Louisville 4

Hammond lets it fly from deep after Louisville cuts off a potential pass to Hansberry. It cashes in. Tech is up by two after five minutes of ball. Hammond has five of Tech's six points.

H1 16:28 | Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 3

Hansberry knocks down one of two at the line. The Hokies and Louisville are both 1-of-6 from the field to start.

H1 17:56 | Louisville 3, Virginia Tech 2

Hammond counters Brown's triple with a lay-in. The sophomore is leading the Hokies in points per game in conference play.

H1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Louisville 0

Of note: Hammond is donning No. 11 today. Wore it last year, shifted to No. 3 this year. Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr. kicks things off with a trey.

Pre-Game:

Virginia Tech's starting lineup is as follows:

No. 0 - Jailen Bedford - Guard

- Jailen Bedford - Guard No. 11* - Ben Hammond - Guard

- Ben Hammond - Guard No. 13 - Amani Hansberry - Forward

- Amani Hansberry - Forward No. 17 - Neoklis Avdalas - Guard

- Neoklis Avdalas - Guard No. 32 - Christian Gurdak - Center

