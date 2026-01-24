Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. No. 23 Louisville
Virginia Tech men's basketball takes on No. 23 Louisville today at 2:15 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
H1 10:05 | Virginia Tech 11, Louisville 11
Avdalas penetrates the Cardinals' defense for a lay-in. Louisville's J'Vonne Hadley answers with a layup, but Bedford knocks down a triple. First made FG after four misses to open this one.
H1 12:08 | Louisville 9, Virginia Tech 6
Louisville had a chance to go up five but it was wiped out courtesy of an Avdalas pin-down block. The Hokies have shot 2-for-12, but they're putting pressure and creating solid looks.
H1 13:50 | Louisville 9, Virginia Tech 6
Louisville's Kobe Rodgers hits Lawal with a hesitation move and blows by for the layup. Cardinals with a quick five-point spurt to move back in front. #Hokies
H1 15:00 | Virginia Tech 6, Louisville 4
Hammond lets it fly from deep after Louisville cuts off a potential pass to Hansberry. It cashes in. Tech is up by two after five minutes of ball. Hammond has five of Tech's six points.
H1 16:28 | Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 3
Hansberry knocks down one of two at the line. The Hokies and Louisville are both 1-of-6 from the field to start.
H1 17:56 | Louisville 3, Virginia Tech 2
Hammond counters Brown's triple with a lay-in. The sophomore is leading the Hokies in points per game in conference play.
H1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Louisville 0
Of note: Hammond is donning No. 11 today. Wore it last year, shifted to No. 3 this year. Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr. kicks things off with a trey.
Pre-Game:
Virginia Tech's starting lineup is as follows:
- No. 0 - Jailen Bedford - Guard
- No. 11* - Ben Hammond - Guard
- No. 13 - Amani Hansberry - Forward
- No. 17 - Neoklis Avdalas - Guard
- No. 32 - Christian Gurdak - Center
Thomas is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. He currently works with Collegiate Times, Virginia Tech's student-run newspaper, as a staff writer for its sports section. In addition, he also writes for 3304 Sports as a staff writer and on-air talent, as well as Aspiring Journalists at Virginia Tech as a curator. You can find him on X: @thomashughes_05.Follow thomashughes_05