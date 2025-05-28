Updated Starting Lineup Prediction for Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball After the Return of Tobi Lawal
2025 will be a big one for Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young. The addition of two four-star transfers and a three-star has vaulted the potential of the Hokies in what has been a solid offseason for the program.
This squad will be a young one, with some much-needed experience on the wing. They should play with a higher pace than they did in 2024. Young was preparing his roster for the departure of his star forward Tobi Lawal. Now, Lawal is back for one last season after pulling out of the NBA Draft. His return has opened up the Hokies' bench.
This is a squad that will be deeper than 2024, with talent like Tyler Johnson, Izaiah Pasha, and Amani Hansberry rotating in and out. They have some more four-star talent set to join them in Christian Gurdak and Sincere Jones. Dual-sport athlete Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin will join them alongside Brent Pry's squad in Lane Stadium, but it's unknown what contribution he'll be able to give as both seasons overlap.
Either way, the Hokies have quietly mixed things up and could have a sneaky good year ahead of them. Here's the updated starting five projections for 2025.
PG - Ben Hammond
Hammond is one of the more exciting returning talent for Virginia Tech.
The modern point guard build is shifting towards players with longer frames and dynamic scoring profiles. While Hammond doesn't have the size, he undoubtedly has the explosiveness on offense. He's more of a classic guard. He's the fastest on the court whenever he checks in. His ability to recover on plays on both sides of the ball flashed in his freshman season.
His passing is what the team could benefit from most. He's easily the best playmaker on the team. he utilizes his physical tools to either attract defenders or get to passing windows before anyone else. Hammond's sophomore season could be a big one.
SG - Jailen Bedford
This could be a battle between Bedford and fellow transfer Izaiah Pasha. However, Young typically favors experience on the wing.
Bedford was an effective scorer for Oral Roberts before he transferred to UNLV last season. He numbers went down, coinciding with his decrease in minutes with the Rebels. He can be a good three-level scorer for the Hokies as he looks for a bounce-back in his final year of eligibility.
With an increased role, Bedford could return to his 2023 form. His efficiency from beyond the arc has stayed consistent throughout his career. If he wants to make the biggest impact, however, he would simply need to protect the ball. Turnovers gutted the Hokies last year. Bedford could be a big step towards this offense's efficiency.
SF - Jaden Schutt
Schutt was one of the bigger acquisitions from last offseason. While last season wasn't quite the season fans were hoping for from him, he still flashed.
His scoring profile can't be ignored. Schutt feels just a couple of steps away from really tapping into his offensive potential. He could close out games single-handedly or take them over entirely. It was obvious that when he was on fire, this offense worked at its best.
The consistency remains a concern for Schutt. He's rarely shown the ability to recover from shooting slumps. If he wants to be the shooter Mike Young knows he can be, he has to win the mental battle. The potential remains for Schutt. With Tobi Lawal possibly headed to the NBA, he could be looked at as the number one option to start next season.
PF - Tobi Lawal
He's back and ready to show everyone what the Hokies are made of. In April, Lawal announced he would undergo the pre-draft process while maintaining his eligibility. He remained an incredibly raw prospect with a sky-high ceiling based on his athletic profile. However, Lawal found that returning to Blacksburg was best for his development.
The Englishman will look to continue his production from 2024. The Hokies retain their leading scorer, rebounder, and blocker. A dynamic wing talent, Lawal has a rare blend of speed and agility. His 49.5-inch vertical is what has gotten him attention on the national stage. He's more than his hops, however.
Lawal's steady development of his jumper was apparent as the season progressed. It was more than just seeing the shots go down. He was getting plays drawn up for him from deep and mid-range that he wasn't getting at VCU. Lawal's already got elite glass cleaning abilities on both sides of the ball. Combine a confident jumper with his rim-running ability, and he could skyrocket this team's potential.
He could play his way into the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft and stand out as a premier forward in the ACC.
C - Antonio Dorn
This is the wildcard of the lineup. Dorn officially signed with the Hokies on May 12th.
The German big man is providing some much-needed size. The Hokies averaged 33.3 rebounds per game, ranking 14th in the ACC. Dorn's experience overseas could show out at the collegiate level. As of now, it's unknown how many years of eligibility he has. The NCAA is determining how many years he'll be granted as of now. He just turned 22, so this may only be a short-term fit.
He showed the ability to finish around the rim in Germany, averaging 9.5 points in 18 minutes. His three-point shot is relatively non-existent. He makes up for it at he charity stripe, though, shooting 74%. With Patrick Wessler departing for UNCW, Dorn fills the team's biggest need.