Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. California

Virginia Tech men's basketball faces off with California today at 4 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

H1 4:50 | California 29, Virginia Tech 27

Tobi Lawal. Slam dunk. The Hokies are now down by only two as Cassell is rocking.

H1 5:42 | California 29, Virginia Tech 25

Make that a four-point game. Avdalas just got a basket by way of goaltending from Cal.

H1 6:07 | California 29, Virginia Tech 23

Justin Pippen floats up a pass that's snatched by Ben Hammond. He takes it the other way for an and-one and cashes in the FT. #Hokies now trail by six.

H1 6:21 | California 29, Virginia Tech 20

First field goal in 8:33 for the Hokies; it comes from an Avdalas and-one. He misses the FT.

H1 6:37 | California 27, Virginia Tech 18

The Hokies led 16-10 at the 14:05 mark. Since then, they've been outscored, 17-2. Tech has shot 4-for-14 today and generally, its shots just aren't falling.

H1 7:53 | California 24, Virginia Tech 18

#Hokies broke California's 14-0 run with a pair of Schutt free throws. However, Virginia Tech hasn't hit a field goal in seven-plus minutes.

H1 11:17 | California 21, Virginia Tech 16

The Hokies trail by five at the U-12 MTO; currently sit at 3:37 without a field goal. The Golden Bears are on an 11-0 run.

H1 12:09 | Cal 18, Virginia Tech 16

8-0 run for the Golden Bears means that the Hokies now trail by two. California has shot a stellar 8-for-12 today.

H1 14:05 | Virginia Tech 16, California 10

Schutt, again, from deep. He's up to six. Lawal checks in and draws a foul. He sinks both.

H1 15:23 | Virginia Tech 11, California 6

Jaden Schutt cashes one in from long-range. On the other end, Justin Pippen answers with a layup. The Hokies lead by three at the U-16 media timeout. They've got a 5-1 edge on the glass.

H1 16:00 | Virginia Tech 8, California 6

Gurdak, man. He's up to four points after some nifty fakes in the post. Cal with three buckets, however — all by different players, too.

H1 18:00 | Virginia Tech 2, California 2

Didn't take long for the Hokies to start things off. Christian Gurdak goes up for an unimpeded jam. Cal answers back, though, with a jumper from Dai Dai Ames right as the shot clock expires.

H1 START | Virginia Tech 0, California 0

Cal won the tip, since it went out of bounds with the Hokies trying to haul it in; we're underway in Blacksburg. You can tune in on ACC Network.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 0 - Jailen Bedford - Guard

- Jailen Bedford - Guard No. 2 - Jaden Schutt - Guard

- Jaden Schutt - Guard No. 13 - Amani Hansberry - Forward

- Amani Hansberry - Forward No. 17 - Neoklis Avdalas - Guard

- Neoklis Avdalas - Guard No. 32 - Christian Gurdak - Center

