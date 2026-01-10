Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. California
Virginia Tech men's basketball faces off with California today at 4 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
H1 4:50 | California 29, Virginia Tech 27
Tobi Lawal. Slam dunk. The Hokies are now down by only two as Cassell is rocking.
H1 5:42 | California 29, Virginia Tech 25
Make that a four-point game. Avdalas just got a basket by way of goaltending from Cal.
H1 6:07 | California 29, Virginia Tech 23
Justin Pippen floats up a pass that's snatched by Ben Hammond. He takes it the other way for an and-one and cashes in the FT. #Hokies now trail by six.
H1 6:21 | California 29, Virginia Tech 20
First field goal in 8:33 for the Hokies; it comes from an Avdalas and-one. He misses the FT.
H1 6:37 | California 27, Virginia Tech 18
The Hokies led 16-10 at the 14:05 mark. Since then, they've been outscored, 17-2. Tech has shot 4-for-14 today and generally, its shots just aren't falling.
H1 7:53 | California 24, Virginia Tech 18
#Hokies broke California's 14-0 run with a pair of Schutt free throws. However, Virginia Tech hasn't hit a field goal in seven-plus minutes.
H1 11:17 | California 21, Virginia Tech 16
The Hokies trail by five at the U-12 MTO; currently sit at 3:37 without a field goal. The Golden Bears are on an 11-0 run.
H1 12:09 | Cal 18, Virginia Tech 16
8-0 run for the Golden Bears means that the Hokies now trail by two. California has shot a stellar 8-for-12 today.
H1 14:05 | Virginia Tech 16, California 10
Schutt, again, from deep. He's up to six. Lawal checks in and draws a foul. He sinks both.
H1 15:23 | Virginia Tech 11, California 6
Jaden Schutt cashes one in from long-range. On the other end, Justin Pippen answers with a layup. The Hokies lead by three at the U-16 media timeout. They've got a 5-1 edge on the glass.
H1 16:00 | Virginia Tech 8, California 6
Gurdak, man. He's up to four points after some nifty fakes in the post. Cal with three buckets, however — all by different players, too.
H1 18:00 | Virginia Tech 2, California 2
Didn't take long for the Hokies to start things off. Christian Gurdak goes up for an unimpeded jam. Cal answers back, though, with a jumper from Dai Dai Ames right as the shot clock expires.
H1 START | Virginia Tech 0, California 0
Cal won the tip, since it went out of bounds with the Hokies trying to haul it in; we're underway in Blacksburg. You can tune in on ACC Network.
Pre-Game:
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- No. 0 - Jailen Bedford - Guard
- No. 2 - Jaden Schutt - Guard
- No. 13 - Amani Hansberry - Forward
- No. 17 - Neoklis Avdalas - Guard
- No. 32 - Christian Gurdak - Center
