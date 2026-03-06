Virginia Tech AD Whit Babcock Says Mike Young Will Return as Head Coach

Right now, Virginia Tech is in the midst of trying to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022. The Hokies are squarely on the bubble heading into Saturday's massive game vs No. 13 Virginia, and a win there would give them a big boost and could even nudge them into the last four teams in the category.

A subplot of this season for Virginia Tech has been whether or not head coach Mike Young would be back for another season in Blacksburg. He still has one year left on his contract after this season ends, but after coming into the year with NCAA Tournament expectations (which they may still achieve), this has been a bit disappointing considering how many of the Hokies losses are due to late-game breakdowns and poor end-of-game management.

Those rumors were put to rest today when Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock told Mark Berman at the Roanoke Times that Young will return next season to be the Hokies head coach.

Per @BermanRoanoke, Whit Babcock says Mike Young will return as head coach next season. https://t.co/lV9CwaznGb — Doug Bowman (@DougBowman247) March 6, 2026

Jeff Goodman with Field of 68 also said it was looking likely that Young would return.

All indications are Virginia Tech coach Mike Young will return next season whether the Hokies make the tourney or not, source told @TheFieldOf68.



Virginia Tech is 19-11 overall and 8-9 in ACC play.



Likely need a win at Virginia tomorrow and/or a run at ACC tourney to go… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 6, 2026

Good Decision?

Young has a career record of 124-96 in Blacksburg and has taken the Hokies to the NCAA Tournament twice, including when he won the ACC Tournament championship in 2022. This year has been a big bounce back from last season, but Virginia Tech hopes it is enough to get them in the field.

Proivded that nobody turns pro (or enters the transfer portal), Jailen Bedford and Tobi Lawal are the only players who are going to be out of eligibility. This team could return players such as Neo Avdalas, Amani Hansberry, and others. If Young is given the resources to go out and add impactful players to his team via the transfer portal, Virginia Tech should be right back in the thick of things in the ACC and to make the NCAA Tournament.

For now, making the Tournament is the main goal for the season. With a big game against Virginia, plus the ACC Tournament, Virginia Tech has a chance to make its case for why it should be in the bracket. How many games do they need to win? If they don't beat Virginia, a run to the ACC Tournament Semifinals might be the only way that Virginia Tech can get in. Win tomorrow and two games in the conference tournament, Virginia Tech might just hear their name called.