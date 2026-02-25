What Does The Latest Insider Report Mean For Mike Young's Future at Virginia Tech?

Right now, Virginia Tech is in the midst of trying to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022. The Hokies are squarely on the bubble heading into Saturday's massive game vs No. 18 North Carolina and a win there would give them a big boost and could even nudge them into the last four teams in category.

A subplot of this season for Virginia Tech has been whether or not head coach Mike Young would be back for another season in Blacksburg. He still has one year left on his contract after this season ends, but after coming into the year with NCAA Tournament expectations (which they may still achieve), this has been a bit disappointing considering how many of the Hokies losses are due to late game breakdowns and poor end of game management.

Will Young Return?

According to a note from ESPN's Jeff Borzello, it seems like things are trending towards Young being back for another season in Blacksburg:

"The Hokies entered the week with bubble hopes still alive, sitting at 18-10 overall (7-8 ACC) with games at North Carolina and Virginia remaining that could boost their tournament résumé. Regardless of those results, it appears Mike Young is safe for another season -- after which his last contract extension ends. Tech has missed the past three NCAA tournaments after making back-to-back appearances in 2021 and 2022."

Whether or not Virginia Tech is able to make it to the big dance, I think that it would make sense for Young to be back for another season. He has done a good job of building this roster after the disaster that was last season and with a few more resources, could really help Virginia Tech become a contender in the ACC.

Proivded that nobody turns pro (or enters the transfer portal), Jailen Bedford and Tobi Lawal are the only players who are going to be out of eligibility. This team could return players such as Neo Avdalas, Amani Hansberry, and others. If Young is given the resources to go out and add impactful players to his team via the transfer portal, Virginia Tech should be right back in the thick of things in the ACC and to make the NCAA Tournament.

For now, making the Tournament is the main goal for the season. With big games against North Carolina and Virginia, plus the ACC Tournament, Virginia Tech has a chance to make their case for why they should be in the bracket.