Virginia Tech Basketball Target Neoklis Avdalas Labeled One Of CBB's Top International Players
Virginia Tech Basketball has been busy remaking its roster this offseason in hopes of having a big bounce back season under Mike Young. While the transfer portal has slowed down significantly heading into the summer, one of the top players who could be potentially available is Neoklis Avdalas. The Hokies hosted Avdalas for a visit back in early May, but declared for the NBA Draft. He has until June 15th to withdraw his name from the draft and if he does that, he will be the top player available and have no shortage of suitors.
In a recent article from 247Sports Grant Hughes, Avdalas was ranked as the second best international player in college basketball (should he return), behind only Duke guard Dame Sarr:
"Avdalas is testing the NBA Draft waters but is poised to be an instant impact player at the college level should he choose that path.
The 19-year-old prospect has already claimed several major honors in his young career, securing the Greek Super Cup in 2021, earning Greek All-Star recognition in 2023 and capturing the Greek League Best Young Player award in 2024.
The 6-foot-8 Avdalas averaged 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game with Peristeri B.C. (Greek Basketball League) last season. He shot 39.3% from behind the arc.
Avdalas has taken visits to Virginia Tech and Baylor this offseason and is expected to take more if he pulls his name from the NBA Draft.
"Neoklis Avdalas is a slick 6-foot-8 wing who can handle it and navigate pick-and-rolls as a secondary creator," Trotter said. "Can pass, dribble and shoot pretty comfortably. Avdalas offers real positional size, but he's not a blow-you-away athlete.
"His body control and feel are impeccable and help him create value whether he's playing on or off the ball."
Sports Illustrated profiled him earlier this year as he began to generate traction in the draft.
"Avdalas has an offensive game that allows for flexible lineups, which will be very attractive to NBA teams. Whether he operates as a point guard to set up teammates or as more of an off-ball wing alongside other ball handlers, he fits in so many different types of lineups. Ultimately, operating as a point forward at the NBA level is what seems most likely. When he does have the ball in his hands, Avdalas has a great handle and can change pace quickly. When he wants to get to the rim, he has explosiveness and quickness that allows him to get past his defender.
On the defensive end, Avdalas’s size and athleticism should allow him to defend multiple positions. He’s a smart team defender, which raises his floor on that end, but he continues to progress as an individual defender as he gets more reps against better competition. He still needs to improve at the point of attack and defending in isolation scenarios, but there’s reason to believe he can get there."
Could the Hokies make a huge splash and land him if he decides to go the college route? They will have plenty of competition but don't count out Mike Young.