Virginia Tech Earns Commitment From D-II Transfer Natalee Goff

Virginia Tech women's basketball has secured its third commitment from the transfer portal for the 2026-27 roster. The Hokies posted on social media that Natalee Goff, a 5-foot-11 guard from Lavonia, Georgia, has committed to the program.

Playing for Division II Emmanuel University (14-14, 8-12 Conference Carolinas), Goff totaled 14.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. She struggled with ball control at times, committing 2.9 turnovers per game. In her final three games, she logged nine turnovers and did not tally an assist. Goff has two years of eligibility remaining.

Goff shot 40.9% from the field, 30.7% from three-point range and 75% from the free-throw line. Per Her Hoop Stats, Goff finished with a 21.5 PER (player efficiency rating) and a win shares total of 2.1. She was stronger on the offensive side of the ball, logging a 94.2 offensive rating to a defensive rating of 87.1.

Across her sophomore season, Goff totaled 20 or more points in nine games and amassed 25 or more in five. She also logged double-digit rebounds in eight contests. Following a scoreless game against Young Harris on Jan. 13, where Goff shot 0-for-7 in a 62-40 loss, she racked up a 12-game streak of double-digit points. All eight of her 20-point outbursts came in that stretch, and she logged six games with nine or more made field goals.

Goff's strongest game came against Erskine on Jan. 28, where she amassed 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting, hauling in 15 rebounds and producing 10 assists for a triple-double in a 110-64 victory. For the effort, she was named the Conference Carolinas Player of the Week.

However, that contest came amid a stretch where Emmanuel lost seven of eight games. That included a 75-70 overtime loss to UNC Pembroke, where Goff totaled 30 points and six assists.

Emmanuel's season concluded on March 2 in a 59-40 loss to Shorter. Goff shot 5-for-18 (0-for-7 from three-point range) for 12 points, logging three rebounds.

With Goff's commitment, Virginia Tech has 11 players on its 2026-27 roster, four below the maximum allowed number of 15. Here's the full list, sorted by eligibility then jersey number:

forward Alyssa Latham (Gr.)

guard Carleigh Wenzel (r-Sr.)

guard Samyha Suffren (r-Jr.)

guard Leila Wells (Jr.)

guard Natalee Goff (Jr.)

forward Amani Jenkins (So.)

forward Aniya Trent (So.)

guard/forward Lauren Hurst (So.)

guard Kate Sears (r-Fr.)

guard Kaleo Anderson (Fr.)

forward Arianna Harris-Mott (Fr.)