Duke, UConn Will Meet Again: Five Classic College Basketball Games That Spawned Quick Rematches

If you enjoyed UConn’s thrilling 73–72 win over Duke in the Elite Eight on March 29, we have some exciting news for you.

The Huskies and Blue Devils plan to play in Las Vegas on Nov. 25—the day before Thanksgiving—according to a Wednesday morning report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Duke is 6-5 all-time against UConn, and the teams have split their four matchups this century. Their reported rematch this year will allow them to join an interesting list of quick-turnaround rematches of classic men’s college basketball games.

Here’s a look back at five of those rematches, and how they turned out.

1997–98: Kentucky vs. Arizona

What happened the prior year? Coach Rick Pitino’s final Kentucky team—a No. 1 seed and the defending national champion—met No. 4 Arizona in the national championship. In the first overtime men’s title game in eight years, the western Wildcats outlasted Kentucky 84–79 to reach the Promised Land.

How did the rematch go? In the semifinals of the Maui Invitational, No. 1 Arizona downed No. 8 Kentucky—now coached by Tubby Smith after Pitino’s departure for the Celtics—89–74. Guards Mike Bibby and Miles Simon, who bewitched Kentucky in `97, combined for 35 points.

What happened the rest of the season? No. 1 Kentucky reclaimed its national title, rallying to beat Utah in the championship. No. 1 Arizona reached the Elite Eight—only for the Utes to blow the Wildcats out 76–51.

2005–06: Illinois at North Carolina

What happened the prior year? The Fighting Illini took over the No. 1 ranking in December and wielded it for the rest of the regular season. But in a matchup with North Carolina for the national championship, the Tar Heels built a 13-point halftime lead and held on to win the first of coach Roy Williams’s three national crowns.

How did the rematch go? An uber-green North Carolina team welcomed No. 12 Illinois to Chapel Hill, N.C., on Nov. 29. Fighting Illini guard Dee Brown, headed for a second straight All-America season, scored 14 points and Illinois won 68–64.

What happened the rest of the season? Both teams thrived in the regular season before petering out in the second round of the tournament. The No. 4 Fighting Illini lost a tight game to Washington, while the No. 3 Tar Heels turned into an early victim of George Mason’s Cinderella run.

2010–11: Butler vs. Duke

Kyrie Irving’s injury against Butler in Dec. 2010 followed him around his entire freshman season. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

What happened the prior year? Against all odds, the Bulldogs and Blue Devils met in the national championship in Indianapolis. Duke won that one 61–59 as Butler forward Gordon Hayward watched his half-court shot attempt rim out at the final buzzer.

How did the rematch go? Led by guard Nolan Smith’s 24 points, the No. 1 Blue Devils pulled away from the unranked Bulldogs and won 82–70 in East Rutherford, N.J. This game, however, is primarily remembered for Duke guard Kyrie Irving severely injuring his toe—an ailment that cost him most of his freshman season and, by extension, his college career.

What happened the rest of the season? Hilariously, although the Blue Devils spent much of the season ranked No. 1, it was Butler who wound up playing for the national title (Arizona handled Duke in the Sweet 16). The Bulldogs lost 53–41 to UConn in a slog where they made 12 field goals the entire game.

2019–20: Virginia at Purdue

What happened the prior year? In one of college basketball’s most entertaining games of the last decade, the Cavaliers tied an explosive Boilermakers team at the end of regulation on a buzzer-beating shot from forward Mamadi Diakite to send this Elite Eight matchup to overtime. Virginia then put away Purdue—paced by guard Carsen Edwards’ 42 points—on its way to a national title.

How did the rematch go? This sequel was not nearly as good as the original. The Boilermakers, unranked, demolished the No. 5 Cavaliers 69–40 on Dec. 4 behind six threes from guard Sasha Stefanovic.

What happened the rest of the season? Purdue weathered a severe bout of regression (it finished 16-15), while Virginia went a strong 23-7 and closed its season ranked No. 16. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, rendered both teams’ quests for postseason glory moot.

2021–22: Gonzaga vs. UCLA

Against UCLA in Nov. 2021, Andrew Nembhard flashed the skills that would torment Pacers opponents in 2025. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

What happened the prior year? As with the Blue Devils and UConn, this classic ended with one of college basketball’s most famous shots. Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs drained a 40-foot buzzer-beater to keep his team undefeated, and stave off a near-flawless upset bid by the No. 11 Bruins in the Final Four.

How did the rematch go? Significant buzz followed Gonzaga and UCLA into this Feast Week showdown, as the Bulldogs and Bruins were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the country, respectively. This contest belonged to Gonzaga, as guard Andrew Nembhard’s efficient outing keyed an easy 83–63 win.

What happened the rest of the season? Coach Mark Few’s Bulldogs, continuing their legendary consistency, grabbed a No. 1 seed and reached the Sweet 16 before losing to Arkansas. UCLA, a No. 4 seed, lost in the same round to national title game-bound North Carolina.

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