Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Looks to Move to 2-0 Against Providence Today
Virginia Tech is coming off its first win of the season in dominant fashion against Charleston Southern; now, the Hokies shift their focus to Providence for a neutral-site matchup in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off in Uncasville, Connecticut. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Virginia Tech possesses a 32.2% chance to win.
Against Charleston Southern, the Hokies looked like a team that found its rhythm and identity as the game progressed. After a relatively even first half, Virginia Tech exploded in the second, outscoring the Buccaneers, 56-27. The ball moved better, defensive rotations tightened and the group played with noticeably increased energy and control.
The most defining difference was rebounding. Virginia Tech outrebounded Charleston Southern, 54-41, a margin that translated directly into second-chance points and sustained offensive possessions. The physicality and urgency on the glass were clear improvements from the first half.
Amani Hansberry and Tobi Lawal both controlled the paint and each posted a double-double. Hansberry finished with 20 points and Lawal with 19. When those two are imposing themselves on the boards and finishing efficiently around the rim, Virginia Tech becomes a much more complete and difficult team to defend. Their continued progress could be a defining factor in how this season develops.
Providence, meanwhile, looked steady but not overwhelming in its 10-point win against Holy Cross, a game the Friars entered with a 98.1% win probability. On paper, the result falls short of expectations. The Friars had five players score at least 10 points, and all of them played fewer than 25 minutes. They shot 50% from the field, but only 26.9% from beyond the arc, a weakness Virginia Tech will look to exploit.
Rebounding is where Providence showed the most clear concern. Despite having decent size, the Friars outrebounded an undersized Holy Cross team by just five. 6-foot-10 big Oswin Erhunmwunse grabbed eight rebounds but notched only four points. 6-foot-8 Forward Duncan Powell tallied six points and five boards. Those were the only players listed at 6-foot-8 or taller who played more than 15 minutes. The size is present on paper; however, dominance was not on display Monday night. That opens the door for Hansberry and Lawal to again make a major impact.
Where Providence impressed was in ball movement. The Friars recorded 17 assists as a team, and nine of the ten players who saw the floor registered at least one. No single player recorded more than three assists, which means the offense flows collectively rather than through a primary creator. For the Hokies, defensive communication, switches, rotations and closeouts, will be key.
The breakout performer for Providence in the opener was freshman Stefan Vaaks. The 6-foot-7 guard from Estonia tallied 19 points off the bench, going 5–for-9 from the field and 3–for-7 from deep. His versatility is what stood out. As an international newcomer, there remains a level of unpredictability with how he performs against tougher opponents, but the Hokies will need to respect his scoring ability from the moment he checks in.
Even with the BPI projection leaning heavily toward Providence, this matchup feels more balanced than the numbers suggest. Virginia Tech’s improved rebounding, physicality and interior scoring provide a clear identity to lean on. If the Hokies can shoot even slightly better from the perimeter, they will have a strong chance to control the pace and tone of the game.