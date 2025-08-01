Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Releases Full Non-Conference Schedule
This morning, Virginia Tech men's basketball unveiled its full non-conference schedule. In terms of the conference slate, dates and times are yet to be announced.
Here is the full non-conference schedule; of the 13 games, eight are in Cassell Coliseum and only one — South Carolina on Dec. 2 — is a true road contest.
Oct. 25: vs. Duquesne (exhibition)
Nov. 3: vs. Charleston Southern (regular season opener)
Nov. 8: at Providence (Uncasville, Ct.)
Nov. 12: vs. Saint Joseph's
Nov. 16: vs. Charlotte
Nov. 19: vs. Bryant
Nov. 26-28: Battle 4 Atlantis (Paradise Island, Bahamas) (Teams: Colorado State, Saint Mary’s, South Florida, Vanderbilt, VCU, Western Kentucky, Wichita State)
Dec. 2: at South Carolina (Columbia, S.C.) (ACC/SEC Challenge)
Dec. 6: vs. George Mason
Dec. 11: vs. Western Carolina
Dec. 14: vs. Maryland Eastern Shore
Dec. 20: vs. Elon
Virginia Tech’s non‑conference schedule carries several intriguing storylines heading into the 2025‑26 season. Last year, the Hokies faced off against Saint Joseph’s and South Carolina but came up short in both contests. They mark the lone returning opponents from last year’s non‑conference schedule.
This fall, the slate takes on a slightly different look due to structural changes within the ACC. With the league shortening its conference schedule from 20 games to 18, the Hokies were required to fill two additional non‑conference dates. The most notable highlight of the upcoming schedule is the Battle 4 Atlantis, which will span three days. Matchups for the event have not yet been finalized, but potential pairings could feature some intriguing reunions.
One possibility would pit Virginia Tech against Colorado State, setting up a meeting with former Hokie guard Brandon Rechsteiner; another could be against VCU, where Tech forward Tobi Lawal spent his first two collegiate seasons.
Aside from the Battle 4 Atlantis and matchups against South Carolina, George Mason, Providence and Saint Joseph's, the remainder of the schedule is composed of buy games that the Hokies can utilize to accumulate wins that bolster their NET ranking.