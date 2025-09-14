Ten Candidates for Virginia Tech Football Coaching Search
You know the coaching carousel is starting to spin fast when you hear phrases like “leadership transition” and “relieved of duties” to describe the job status of some now-former head coaches.
That was the case on Sunday as Virginia Tech finally brought an end to the Brent Pry era. While it seemed likely this year given the way his tenure transpired, getting blown out at home to Old Dominion was the final straw in Blacksburg, Va.
Pry went just 16–24 overall and never seemed to do much more than tread water at a tough job which has only become more challenging in the current landscape of college athletics. It doesn’t help that the fan base expects results similar to what Frank Beamer delivered.
The Hokies play in a league that stretches from coast to coast and features unequal revenue sharing for a much more difficult uphill climb. This coaching search figures to tell Virginia Tech a lot more about its current state than the last one, which landed an underqualified Pry.
A slight silver lining for the Hokies is the lack of investment in football could be about to change. Athletic director Whit Babcock recently made a presentation to the school’s board which detailed the potential issues facing the program if they don’t pony up some more money. It seems university president Tim Sands is aware of the precarious nature Virginia Tech is in if it gets this hire wrong and slips further away from where it was in the 1990s and 2000s.
So who could the Hokies turn to? Here are 10 candidates.
Shane Beamer, South Carolina head coach
Virginia Tech is absolutely going to call Beamer and play on every emotional heartstring to get him back to the program his father built up to the national stage. He has a better job, even for as difficult as it is to win in Columbia, S.C., and plays in a far superior league so it’s doubtful he’d actually entertain a move.
Michael Vick, Norfolk State head coach
If there’s one player synonymous with the heights of the Virginia Tech program, it’s Vick. The Hokies may not be ready to turn the reins over to their beloved alum after just one season in charge at nearby Norfolk State, but it’s possible that some strong coordinator hires and a larger staff pool could be enough to open the door for the former quarterback to take over. Vick will be tangentially involved in the coaching search in some manner, but it will fall on him to prove he’s capable of getting players to help turn things around.
Jimbo Fisher, former Texas A&M head coach
If the Hokies are really committed to making a splash, it might be hard to argue with hiring a former national title winner who knows how to win the ACC. Things did not go well in College Station, Texas, down the stretch (and during his latter years in Tallahassee) so you would have to be convinced that he’s changed. There’s no denying he can recruit at a high level. Plus, Fisher comes with the added benefit of not needing a hefty salary given the buyout money he’s still receiving, dollars that could be redirected to improving the roster in both the short and long term.
Pat Fitzgerald, former Northwestern head coach
Since settling a wrongful termination lawsuit with his former school, the former Northwestern head coach figures to be in the mix for several Power 4 jobs this cycle given his track record. His tough, defensive-minded teams are similar to what the Hokies are used to, but Fitzgerald needs to have a pathway to success on offense if he wants to land a job like Virginia Tech.
Ryan Silverfield, Memphis head coach
There will be some opposed to going back to the well in hiring another Memphis coach after the declining results with ex-coach Justin Fuente. Silverfield has kept things rolling right along with the Tigers. He’s 45–21 across six full seasons and has notched back-to-back double-digit campaigns to go with a 3–0 mark in 2025. He aligns well with what Virginia Tech should be looking for in elevating the program’s baseline and avoiding the types of defeats that led to Pry’s firing.
Alex Golesh, USF head coach
After notching wins over Boise State and Florida while positioning USF to win the American, Golesh is the hot coaching candidate this cycle from the Group of 5 ranks. He has a fun offense that can put people in seats and has previous power-conference experience as a coordinator at Tennessee.
Bob Chesney, James Madison head coach
Chesney is only 48 but has already won over 120 games as head coach, winning at pretty much every level while climbing up the ranks. The Dukes challenged for the Sun Belt last season and might have the best team in the league this year, which would make him an even more attractive candidate to make the two-hour move south for his first Power 4 gig.
Charles Huff, Southern Miss head coach
Huff led Marshall to a Sun Belt title last season and knows the area well from recruiting it at any number of his stops as a Power 4 assistant. He knows how to build up and run a program and has some big wins already on his résumé. A former Nick Saban disciple, he’s only 42 and can really unlock the Hokies’ potential in the ACC while not settling for any of the setbacks that have recently plagued the program.
Shannon Dawson, Miami offensive coordinator
Dawson guided the top offense in FBS last season, tutored the No. 1 overall pick and just might have Miami right back in the thick of the CFP race in 2025. He enjoys his current job and will be picky about where to go next. He could be tempted by taking over a Power 4 gig and providing an offensive jolt to a program that has typically been built on defense first.
Tim Banks, Tennessee defensive coordinator
It may be difficult for Banks to shake the fact that he was co-DC at Penn State alongside Pry a few years ago, but he’s likely to become a head coach sooner rather than later based on his recent work in Knoxville, Tenn. The Detroit native has also coached at a number of other spots, like Maryland, and recruited the area so he knows what it will take to get Virginia Tech back to its winning ways.
